Markets have been turbulent this April amid tariff-related moves by US President Donald Trump. Still, Bitcoin has surged by over 14% so far this month after the tension eased.

As it trades above $94,000, experts suggest that the crypto asset could be set for further growth as investor confidence continues to build.

Pi Cycle Indicator Points to Uptrend

Bitcoin could potentially reach a new high of $155,400, according to the Pi Cycle Top indicator. However, this outcome is based on the asset maintaining a price level above $91,400. If the asset stays above this threshold, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez believes it may be poised for further gains.

The next #Bitcoin $BTC top could reach $155,400 based on the Pi Cycle Top indicator. The only condition is that prices must stay above $91,400.

His findings also reveal that the Accumulation Trend Score is approaching 1, which indicates strong accumulation activity and high conviction among long-term holders. This metric suggests growing confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value.

The increased interest is particularly true for large-scale investors. In fact, since late January, nearly 100 new entities holding over 1,000 BTC have joined the network. Along with large players, the Bitcoin market is also experiencing a surge of FOMO from retail investors, which could signal a potential turning point after a period of market uncertainty.

Non-Sovereign Store of Value

As global investors seek alternatives outside traditional financial and banking systems, Bitcoin is gaining renewed attention as a non-sovereign store of value, according to a recent update from New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG).

The firm noted that, while the connection remains “tentative,” BTC is beginning to fulfill its original purpose – offering resilience during uncertain times. This shift in perception is just beginning to take hold among traditional market players, NYDIG says, despite being a long-held belief among Bitcoin advocates.

In a recent note, the firm’s global head of research, Greg Cipolaro, observed “subtle shifts” in Bitcoin’s behavior over the past few weeks and added that the decoupling from traditional risk assets is still in a very early stage, but the shift is becoming increasingly evident.

“Bitcoin has acted less like a liquid levered version of levered US equity beta and more like the non-sovereign issued store of value that it is. “