The last 24 hours have been relatively quiet for Bitcoin (BTC) and some of the large-cap altcoins. The primary cryptocurrency has shown very slight volatility, trading at almost the same level observed yesterday (February 15).

Such is the case with many of its biggest rivals, including Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), and more. On the other hand, the meme coin sector has suffered substantial losses, with Official Trump (TRUMP) being among the worst-affected assets.

BTC Barely Moves

The last business week has been rather turbulent for BTC, with its price fluctuating between under $95,000 and almost $99,000.

Some of the factors that contributed to the enhanced volatility include Donald Trump’s intention to enforce additional tariffs on certain stocks entering the USA and the latest CPI data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, the weekend has been calm so far. BTC settled at around $97,500 on February 15 and in the following hours it consolidated at that level. This represents a mere 0.5% on a weekly scale.

The asset’s market capitalization remains unchanged at $1.93 trillion, while its dominance against the alternative coins remains slightly increased to 59.8% (per CoinMarketCap’s data).

How are the Alts Doing?

The overall consolidation of the crypto market has spread to some of the most popular altcoins. Ethereum (ETH) has stabilized at roughly $2,700, Ripple (XRP) continues to trade around the $2.80 mark, while Solana (SOL) hovers at approximately $195.

Nonetheless, there are some charting solid gains. Litecoin (LTC) has pumped by 4% in the last 24 hours to a monthly high of over $135, whereas TRON (TRX) has climbed by 2.5% for that timeframe.

Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX), Hedera (HBAR), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and others have suffered minor declines.

Meanwhile, the meme coin niche is covered in red today. Official Trump (TRUMP) – the token launched by US President Donald Trump – has plummeted by 10% to the current $18.60. Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk Inu (BONK), dogwifhat (WIF), and many more have also experienced losses.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at roughly $3.23 trillion, representing a 0.18% decrease for the day.

