Bitcoin remains locked in a tight trading range between $105,000 and $125,000, according to multiple on-chain valuation models. Despite recent volatility, the market is showing signs of consolidation within this band.

This range is becoming increasingly important as a structural boundary: a decisive breakout above the upper band could propel the asset toward a major milestone.

$141K Region Into Focus

Over the weekend, Bitcoin endured one of its largest liquidity tests to date. An early investor offloaded over 80,000 BTC, which is worth approximately $9.6 billion, via Galaxy Digital’s OTC services. The event briefly drove the price down to $115,000 before rebounding and stabilizing at around $119,000, just under the all-time high.

Despite the scale of the sell-off, Glassnote noted that the market demonstrated strong absorption capabilities. On-chain data reveals that over 97% of the circulating BTC supply remains in the money, as the aggregate unrealized profits reached an all-time high of $1.4 trillion.

This significant paper gain creates a growing incentive for profit-taking should prices continue to rise, particularly if Bitcoin approaches the $141K level, which aligns with the +2σ standard deviation band of the Short-Term Holder (STH) cost basis.

Historical data show that this zone has frequently marked periods of market euphoria and resistance. Meanwhile, the STH cost basis band, which spans from $105K to $125K, is acting as a magnet for price action. Investors appear to be accumulating heavily within this range.

“Air-Gap” Ahead

The Realized Profit/Loss Ratio has also surged, which indicates a trend of profit-taking over loss realization. This often precedes market exhaustion but does not immediately trigger it. Moreover, Bitcoin’s composite momentum indicator, based on short-term holder cohorts, continues to trend upward, further validating near-term bullish sentiment.

Still, Glassnode cautioned that if Bitcoin breaches the lower end of the current range, the light-volume “air-gap” between $110K and $115K could become a gravity zone for price retracement.

Overall, while short-term dynamics suggest continued consolidation, the broader outlook hinges on whether Bitcoin can muster enough momentum to break above $125K. A successful breakout could spark the next leg higher toward $141K, but it would also need to overcome the growing supply of investors eager to lock in profits at those elevated valuations.