Can BTC nosedive to $35K in the next ten days?

Instead of ushering in a strong recovery, November has been particularly harsh for BTC, dragging the cryptocurrency to its lowest level in three months.

Some analysts believe the worst has yet to come, while others anticipate a short-term recovery. The big question now is which side will prove right.

The Real Crash is Coming?

Several hours ago, BTC nosedived to around $62,000 before slightly rebounding to the current $64,000, down 15% over the past week alone. We have already covered the potential reasons behind the collapse in detail, so check out our dedicated article here for a closer look.

As the market remains shaky, many analysts believe Bitcoin has yet to find its bottom. X user Ted noted that the asset has closed six consecutive weeks in red, saying this has only happened during the bear market.

“Along with that, Bitcoin failed to hold both the 200W EMA and 200W MA, which is a major sign of weakness. As long as BTC stays below these levels, sellers are in full control,” he added.

Mookie also gave their two cents, arguing that if the asset doesn’t reclaim $66,500, then it could crash toward the July low of around $57,700.

For his part, Whale Scan thinks Bitcoin has been perfectly mirroring the pattern from 2017 and 2021. He said that based on this structure, the asset’s price can nosedive to $35,000 in the next ten days. A meltdown of that magnitude would represent a 46% drop from current levels, while the last time BTC traded that low was in December 2023.

The Bullish Scenario

According to X user Gordon, BTC has formed the perfect inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. This setup features a deeper central low flanked by two higher bottoms and is widely considered a bullish reversal pattern, suggesting bears are losing momentum, and a stronger recovery could be on the way.

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“All longs have been wiped out, sentiment is max bearish, and retail is going heavy short. This is where reversal happens,” the analyst claimed.

Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) also indicates that a resurgence might be incoming. The technical analysis tool measures the speed and magnitude of recent price changes and runs from 0 to 100. Readings below 30 suggest the asset has entered oversold territory and could be gearing up for a pump, while anything above 70 is interpreted as a bearish signal. Just a few hours ago, the ratio dipped to around 22, the lowest since June.

X user Wealthmanager also pointed to Bitcoin’s deeply oversold conditions, saying: