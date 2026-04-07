Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulation Zones: Where Are the Next Big Opportunities

Bitcoin remains deep in a prolonged bear market, trading almost 50% below the all-time high witnessed in August last year.

Industry participants believe a further drop may be on the horizon, with one well-known analyst outlining the key buying opportunities on the way down.

The Accumulation Zones

Ali Martinez examined multiple historical patterns and on-chain metrics to map out the “high-probability” zones where investors may hop on the bandwagon.

First, he touched upon the asset’s UTXO Realized Price Distribution (URPD) – an analytical tool that shows how many units were purchased at various price levels. Martinez spotted a “massive cluster” of holders who bought between $70,685 and $63,111, suggesting that as long as the valuation stays there, people remain incentivized to defend their “buy-in,” creating a natural floor.

Next, he noted that every time BTC has dropped to a certain trendline, the price has reacted with a triple and even quadruple increase. He believes the asset is now approaching this level between $60,000 and $56,000.

Martinez also spoke about the Cumulative Value Days Destroyed (CVDD), saying that it tracks when “old hands” pass BTC to new buyers, thus creating a structural foundation for the entire market. He claimed the current CVDD is set at $47,960, adding that the price rarely stays near this level for long before a “major reversal.” Moreover, he classified that mark as “the ultimate line in the sand.”

Another indicator that the analyst observed is the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV). He called it the “average receipt” for the market, estimating that its ratio would fall to 0.8 if the price tumbled to $43,647.

You may also like:

“Historically, this is the exact zone where BTC sellers exhaust themselves and the ‘Strong Hands’ take over the supply,” he said.

Last but not least, Martinez paid attention to the long-term holder realized price at $49,387 and classified it as “genuine support.” In his view, a dip below would signal a final capitulation stage, especially if the -0.2 Std Dev band at $36,657 is hit.

“These are ‘Generational Buy’ levels,” he concluded.

Is the Worst Indeed Yet to Unfold?

Martinez isn’t the only market observer forecasting that the BTC bulls may suffer more pain in the near future. Earlier this week, X users Aralez and Crypto Analyst claimed that investors shouldn’t celebrate the asset’s price resurgence on Sunday since such pumps on that day have historically been short-lived and replaced by corrections. Ted echoed the warning, arguing that a rejection at $69,000-$70,000 (as it happened) could lead to a plunge below $66,000.

The geopolitical tension is another factor to consider. The USA (supported by Israel) has been in open war with Iran for more than a month, with the American president, Donald Trump, issuing stark warnings that a major escalation might be on the way. On Easter, he threatened to turn April 7 (today) into “Power Plant Day and Bridge Day” should the Iranian officials keep the Strait of Hormuz closed.

The Asian country has only a few hours left until the deadline ends. To make the situation even more concerning, Trump delivered another alarming message today. He said, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” It remains unclear what his actual intentions toward Iran are, yet broadening the conflict could have serious consequences for financial and crypto markets.