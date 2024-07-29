Bitcoin neared its all-time high earlier today before it was rejected there. There are several factors at play that have supported the price surge of the flagship crypto asset.

For one, bitcoin surpassed the average realized price for short-term investors after soaring well past $63,500, indicating renewed market strength.

According to the latest findings by the on-chain analytic platform CryptoQuant, the market capitalizations of USDT and USDC have grown, which has significantly affected bitcoin’s price trajectory.

Miners, previously in an underpaid phase, now achieve fair compensation, allowing them to break even. This essentially improved market stability. Another key point is the significant inflows into spot Bitcoin ETF funds over the past two weeks, which further evidenced increased investor confidence.

Additionally, Mt. Gox has begun repaying creditors through crypto exchanges – Bitstamp and Kraken – without causing market panic or supply shocks.

While the launch of spot Ethereum ETFs did not exactly attract fanfare, the positive sentiment was visible across the board.

The biggest highlight, however, was the recent Bitcoin conference in Nashville, where former US President Donald Trump delivered a pro-crypto keynote speech, which appears to have energized the bulls in the market.

Trump’s Hails Crypto At Nashville

At the conference, Trump outlined a series of bold policies aimed at reshaping the US crypto landscape. If elected, he promised that the US government would retain 100% of the Bitcoin seized from different cases.

Trump pledged to remove SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on his first day in office, addressing concerns over regulatory oversight. He also proposed reducing energy costs to boost domestic mining and affirmed the right to self-custody of cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, Trump vowed to ban the creation of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), introduce a regulatory framework for stablecoins, and end Operation Chokepoint 2.0, which targets financial institutions involved with crypto.

Another noteworthy commitment includes commuting Ross Ulbricht’s sentence, and his broader vision is for the US to emerge as the global crypto capital.

What’s Next for Bitcoin?

Despite Trump’s optimistic remarks at the conference, bitcoin has struggled to surpass its all-time high, suggesting that the asset may continue to trade within a range, as per the latest update by QCP Capital.

“With Bitcoin failing to breach its ATH despite Trump’s optimistic remarks, it is plausible that Bitcoin will continue trading in a range.”

Bitcoin’s recent surge is also attributed to optimism surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris, who is seen as potentially more crypto-friendly than Biden. Although Harris hasn’t commented on the asset class yet, her team has reportedly reached out to major crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple Labs to improve relations.