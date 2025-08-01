Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has delivered its most profitable quarter ever in Q2 2025, reporting record net income of $10 billion.

The bumper quarter resulted in a diluted earnings per share of $32.60, a dramatic turnaround from a net loss of $102.6 million in the same quarter last year.

The company’s explosive performance was primarily driven by its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. It has amassed a whopping 628,791 BTC on the balance sheet, purchased at a total cost of $46 billion. That stash is currently worth $72.7 billion.

Strategy posts record Q2 2025 results & shares 2025 guidance.

Q2 Result: $14B op. income, $10B net income, $32.60 EPS.

FY2025 Earnings Guidance: $34B op. income, $24B net income, $80 EPS.

FY2025 BTC Guidance: 30% BTC Yield, $20B BTC $ Gain.https://t.co/qXLqZEBcqj — Strategy (@Strategy) July 31, 2025

Saylor’s Bitcoin Mission Succeeding

Strategy also achieved a 25% Bitcoin Yield year-to-date, far surpassing its full-year target ahead of schedule. This performance generated an unrealized BTC dollar gain of $13.2 billion YTD, including $14 billion in unrealized gains during Q2 alone due to Bitcoin’s price surge. Bitcoin gained 31% over the three-month period ending June 30.

The firm raised its internal Bitcoin KPI targets, increasing its BTC Yield goal from 25% to 30% and its BTC $ Gain goal from $15 billion to $20 billion for the full year.

“These achievements underscore the scale of our Bitcoin treasury strategy and the strength of our capital markets platform,” said Phong Le, President and CEO.

“These financial results, built upon the scale and performance of our Bitcoin balance sheet, are at all-time highs for the company and rank among the most successful quarterly results across the largest public companies in the world,” added chief financial officer Andrew Kang.

Executive chairman Michael Saylor said at the earnings call that the US should create a formal crypto taxonomy to clearly define when a security can be tokenized and what constitutes a commodity.

“My opinion is that it would be beneficial to the market if they nail down the digital assets taxonomy.”

Tether Reports Bumper Revenue

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, also boasted bumper revenues for the second quarter with $4.9 billion in profit, a 277% increase compared with the same period a year ago.

The big quarter brought its year-to-date total to $5.7 billion, and of this, $3.1 billion came from recurring revenue, while an additional $2.6 billion was driven by gains on gold and Bitcoin holdings.

The firm disclosed it held $162.5 billion in reserves against $157 billion in liabilities as of June 30, 2025, demonstrating a strong surplus.

Tether just released its quarterly attestation for Q2 2025. Highlights as of 30th June 2025:

* 157.1B total issued USDt, end of Q2 2025.

* 162.5B total assets/reserves, end of Q2 2025.

* 5.47B excess reserves, on top of the 100% reserves in liquid assets that back all issued… https://t.co/bejhVFkMYt pic.twitter.com/XYVmueWZ0G — Paolo Ardoino (@paoloardoino) July 31, 2025