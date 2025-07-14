Bitcoin prices reached $122,500 on Coinbase on July 14, according to TradingView. The peak was a little lower on other exchanges that don’t have premiums; however, CoinGecko also reported it at $122,376.

The asset has notched a 3.5% gain on the day in its latest push above the $120,000 milestone price level.

BTC broke into new price discovery on July 11 when it surged to a new peak above $118,000 within 24 hours. That momentum has continued into a new week, which should be laden with bullish announcements for the industry in the United States.

‘Crypto Week’ Begins

The United States House has designated July 14 to 18 as “Crypto Week,” with three key industry bills up for review. These are the GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulations, the CLARITY Act governing a clear crypto framework, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

Observers have also speculated that there may be an announcement on a US strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Other analysts have suggested that Donald Trump’s spending bill (the “One Big Beautiful Bill”) and a surge in fiscal deficit will propel Bitcoin to new highs.

“The biggest macro driver is the passing of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill (BBB), a massive fiscal stimulus package signaling looser policy ahead,” said Derive founder, Nick Forster, in a note shared with investors.

With a $2.4 trillion market capitalization, Bitcoin is now larger than Amazon, observed analyst Joe Consorti.

$1.3 BILLION IN SHORTS were liquidated in less than 60 seconds. Bitcoin skipped straight past $120k and went directly to $121k. At $2.39 trillion, Bitcoin is now officially larger than Amazon, and is the world’s 5th largest asset. Remember this day. pic.twitter.com/CuZ9wQI32v — Joe Consorti ⚡️ (@JoeConsorti) July 14, 2025

“Breaking new highs was liquidation driven… ie, investors were neutral… this is now flipping bullish,” opined analyst Willy Woo on Sunday, who added that this rally has plenty more room to go.

“Bitcoin is the only technology I am aware of that can solve the universal problem of currency debasement shared by billions of people in our modern world,” commented crypto entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano.

RWA Leading the Way

CoinGecko reported that real-world asset tokenization is today’s top-performing category, up 13% and outpacing meme coins and AI tokens.

Chainlink, Avalanche, Ondo Finance, and Algorand were all outperforming the broader market at the time of writing.

While Ethereum’s gains were muted, the asset climbed to its highest level since early February, reaching $3,050 at the time of writing.