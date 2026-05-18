Bitcoin Bleeds $1B Weekly but XRP and SOL Defy Market Panic

Last week, digital asset investment products experienced $1.07 billion in outflows, according to CoinShares, making it the first negative week after seven straight weeks of gains. It was also the third-largest weekly outflow seen in 2026.

Bitcoin saw the majority of the selling pressure as investors shifted toward a broader risk-off approach amid renewed geopolitical concerns surrounding Iran. However, investor sentiment appeared to stabilize toward the end of the week after news related to the CLARITY Act.

CoinShares found that 11 digital assets continued to attract inflows despite the broader decline, while Thursday recorded $174 million in inflows.

XRP and Solana Defy Market Panic

Bitcoin recorded $982 million in outflow last week, which reduced its year-to-date total to $3.9 billion. Ethereum also faced heavy selling pressure, as $249 million left the asset in its largest weekly decline since January 30. Blockchain equity ETFs were similarly affected, posting a combined $133 million decline amid broader risk-off sentiment.

On the other hand, several altcoins continued to attract investor interest. XRP led with $67.6 million inflows, followed by Solana with $55.1 million. Next up was Ton, which recorded $7.7 million, Sui $4.7 million, Ondo $4.1 million, Chainlink $3.9 million, and Dogecoin $3.2 million. The asset manager explained that investors are increasingly looking past Bitcoin and Ethereum for selective exposure.

According to CoinShares, the latest wave of crypto investment product withdrawals was driven almost entirely by the US, which saw $1.14 billion pulled from funds last week. European markets held up much better, led by Switzerland with $22.8 million and Germany with $22 million. The Netherlands added $7.5 million, while Sweden was the only exception as it recorded a smaller $4 million decline. During the same period, Canada attracted $12.6 million, and Australia saw $4.4 million in fresh investment.

Pressure May Continue

QCP Capital also warned that Bitcoin could remain under pressure after breaking below the $78,000 support level earlier today. The Singapore-based firm said the expiry of more than $4 billion in IBIT options has weakened the stabilizing effect that previously helped keep Bitcoin trading within a tight range.

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The broader macro backdrop has also become less supportive, as seen with rising US Treasury yields and USD/JPY moving closer to the 160 level, where intervention risks could trigger a sharp unwind in yen-carry positions and drain a crucial source of global liquidity that has historically supported risk assets.

QCP added that crypto is likely to remain range-bound unless markets see meaningful progress in US-China trade talks or US-Iran negotiations.