Meanwhile, some analysts warned that BTC could be on the verge of another massive crash, potentially to under $30,000.

Bitcoin jumped past $60,000 today after slipping below $58,000 yesterday, with analysts offering dramatically different roadmaps for what’s ahead.

Galaxy warned that history leaves room for another fall toward $48,500 or even $28,200, while CryptoQuant’s CEO Ki Young Ju said the market is becoming heavily loaded for a violent short squeeze higher.

$16B in Shorts or $28K Drop

CryptoQuant’s founder and chief executive believes the biggest liquidation risk is now sitting above BTC rather than below it. Sharing a rather compelling liquidation map, he noted that roughly $16 billion worth of BTC short positions could be liquidated at prices between $60,000 and $100,000.

In contrast, there’s less than $5 billion in potential long liquidations beneath the current levels. As such, he predicted that BTC’s next major move could be fueled by a short squeeze.

The squeeze risk is on the short side. $16B in potential BTC short liquidations between $60K and $100K vs. under $5B in long liquidations below. Short squeeze fuel is piling up for the next rally, imo. https://t.co/9faEe3xKvT — Ki Young Ju (@ki_young_ju) November 26, 2026

Bitcoin’s recent price action already provided a small demonstration of how quickly a similar scenario can unravel. After the cryptocurrency crashed to $55,000 last Saturday, its rebound above $60,000 wiped out over $230 million in shorts within hours.

However, Galaxy Digital stands in the opposite corner. Alex Thorn, Head of Firmwide Research at the company, withdrew Galaxy’s October call that BTC’s bear market had ended with the $57,700 low on July 1 after the asset lost both the 50-week and 200-week moving averages and traded beneath its summer low.

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After studying seven comparable bear-market breakdowns in which BTC lost a key support low that had stood for at least two months, the analysts found that each subsequently fell at least another 17%, while the median decline was over 50%. This means bitcoin could indeed tank further if history repeats, with the median bottom at $28,200.

One Quiet Bullish Signal

Santiment Intelligence outlined a different potentially bullish signal, noting that network growth for Bitcoin and Tether on Ethereum has accelerated over the past month, despite the price calamity. The largest blockchain has seen 50,000 more new addresses created per day than a month ago, while USDT network growth has increased by approximately 25,000 wallets per day.

The analytics resource noted that these simultaneous rises are constructive because the two networks represent different sides of the crypto economy: BTC reflects growing participation in the largest crypto asset, while USDT remains a primary vehicle for trading, payments, and moving capital throughout the market.

If that trend continues into the end of the year, the analysts believe it would strengthen the argument for a more sustainable recovery heading into 2027.