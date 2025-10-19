Bitcoin at a Crossroads: Bear Market Incoming or $150K Breakout on the Horizon?

Bitcoin is struggling to hold on to the $107,000 level after a brutal sell-off that wiped out billions and sent it down to a multi-week low of just under $104,000.

It has put many in the market on edge, asking if this is a healthy correction or the start of a terrible bear market.

The Case for the Bear: Fractals and Fear

On one side of the ring, the bears are roaring. Analyst Doctor Profit is sounding the alarm with a chilling 10-year fractal. “There is nothing to remain bullish in this market,” he declared on X, pointing to a historical pattern that suggests a bear phase is starting now, with a potential bottom not due until October 2026.

His doom-laden forecast is amplified by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, which nosedived from “greed” to “extreme fear” in just days, to sit at 22, the lowest level since April. Over $1.2 billion worth of trades were liquidated, with long positions taking the heaviest hit.

According to market watchers, this level of fear has historically signaled either capitulation or the start of massive accumulation by whales.

Some of the recent triggers for the volatility have been pure political theater, with prices immediately jumping when President Trump indicated proposed tariffs on China would not stand. It showed just how tightly Bitcoin is becoming tethered to macro headlines and Wall Street’s opening bell.

The Bullish Counterpunch: Liquidity and Opportunity

Not everyone is throwing in the towel. Macro analyst Ted Pillows tweeted today that if gold liquidity flows into Bitcoin, the crypto asset could go to $150,000, suggesting that BTC could soon reclaim its “digital haven” narrative.

You may also like:

He says that since gold looks overextended, some of the money that is sitting on the sidelines might move into Bitcoin, which could cause another huge rise.

“The key question is whether gold liquidity will flow into Bitcoin,” wrote Pillows. “If people start seeing BTC as the better ‘safe haven’ now that gold looks overbought, then a run to $150K is very possible.”

Meanwhile, influencer Kyle Chassé paints an even more radical picture, pointing to expanding global liquidity. His model suggests a path to $700,000 per Bitcoin if conditions hold.

With that said, the battleground is clear. For the optimists, Bitcoin must defend the $105,000 zone, with some pointing to a potential short squeeze that could rocket the price back toward $117,000 in a matter of hours. For others, like investor Chris Burniske, a break below the crucial 50-week moving average near $100,000 could signal a much deeper collapse.