Bitcoin (BTC) is currently at a crossroads, facing the risk of a further correction or a breakout beyond its latest all-time high (ATH) of approximately $111,980.

Analysts at the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex say the asset is awaiting its next macroeconomic cue while maintaining a balance between structural support and waning bullish momentum. The coming days will determine if BTC is entering a broader consolidation phase or if the rally will resume. This largely depends on how bitcoin’s price interacts with certain thresholds marked by on-chain pricing models.

Bitcoin at a Crossroads

Last week, BTC experienced an intense correction fueled by a public dispute between U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire businessman Elon Musk. Their feud triggered high volatility that exacerbated market uncertainty.

On June 5, BTC fell to a local low of $100,420, triggering $900 million in long liquidations across the crypto market. This marked the largest single-day liquidation since April. In eight days, total long liquidations surged to more than $1.9 billion, creating an aggressive shakeout that helped clear excessive leverage from the system.

The wave of aggressive deleveraging reset positioning and potentially paved the way for more stable price action in the coming weeks.

However, with long-term BTC holders still distributing their assets and realizing profits, analysts believe the risk of short-term correction will continue to grow. This risk is intensified by the absence of a strong catalyst to push BTC above its current ATH.

Key BTC Support Zones

Since bullish momentum is still stalling, Bitfinex has used on-chain pricing models to identify potential support areas in the event of further correction. The $114,800 (upper bound), $97,100 (mean), and $83,200 (lower bound) levels show the range of short-term sentiment. Analysts believe BTC will consolidate if its price remains sustained within this range, while a breakout will determine the asset’s direction.

If BTC rallies above $114,800, then there would likely be a renewed momentum-driven leg higher, which will be supported by spot demand. A decline below $97,100, particularly below $95,600, would signal cooling sentiment and a possible fall to $83,000.

Meanwhile, on-chain data has highlighted the $103,700, $97,000, and $83,000 levels as key support zones in the coming days.

“How the price interacts with these thresholds in coming days will offer a high-signal view on whether the rally resumes—or if weʼre entering a broader consolidation phase,” Bitfinex stated.