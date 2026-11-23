Mike McGlone is sticking to his $10,000 Bitcoin prediction, and his latest post makes it clear he sees trouble far beyond crypto. The Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist believes the market has been running on excess liquidity and speculation for too long.

The reversal, now underway, could drag down everything from US stocks and gold to commodities and housing.

$10K Nightmare

McGlone isn’t ruling out sharp rallies along the way, though he sees them as temporary bursts of optimism in a much deeper bear market. He expects smaller crypto assets, such as Dogecoin, to lose much of their value. Some may even head close to zero. According to McGlone, Michael Saylor-led Strategy could also face serious trouble if Bitcoin’s decline continues.

The bigger issue, however, is what happens when the same pressure spreads to traditional markets. McGlone expects the S&P 500 to end 2026 lower, potentially marking its third annual decline since 2009, while metals, energy and other commodities face further downside. The strategist said that falling inflation could pave the way for Fed easing, but believes the damage from years of easy money may still leave investors dealing with a painful correction.

His argument is that markets have become so stretched relative to the size of the economy and public debt that a pullback is long overdue.

“The trading year of a lifetime is more likely to end like a lion than a lamb.”

Arthur Hayes is also expecting more downside, but his $55,000 target is considerably less catastrophic. The BitMEX co-founder believes another test of this level is possible. Hayes was particularly concerned about the weakness in Asian markets. South Korea and Taiwan had already stepped in with emergency measures to support their stock markets, but the selling pressure had yet to ease.

Bear Market Not Over

Bitcoin’s recovery is looking increasingly shaky. Wintermute had previously said that traders may have mistaken a temporary bounce for a recovery, particularly as the crypto asset fell below its 200-week moving average near $68,000.

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On the institutional side of things as well, spot Bitcoin ETFs bled nearly $1.8 billion last week. Outflows continued through four consecutive trading days after Monday’s initial inflow. November’s outflows have crossed $4 billion, as institutional investors appear to be losing appetite for the crypto asset at a time when the market desperately needs fresh buying.

Wintermute said that “we haven’t cleared the bear market yet, and the rally off the July low was a fake-out.”