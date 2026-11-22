The spot Bitcoin ETFs can’t catch a break and continue to witness massive net outflows, with only one day in the past week seeing minor gains.

Although the Ethereum counterparties have noticed a reduction in the actual outflows, their negative weekly streak has been extended to eight in a row.

BTC ETFs Lose Over $1B Again

The last full week that ended in the green was in late October, when investors poured in just over $300 million into the funds. Since then, though, red has dominated, especially in November. The first full week of the current month saw the highest net outflows since June, with $1.28 billion leaving the Bitcoin ETFs. Another $1.07 billion was withdrawn a week later, and the landscape remained similarly painful over the past five business days.

Monday began with a $183.45 million outflow, followed by a surprising $8 million net inflow. This was the first green day since November 4. However, the bears returned during the last three days of the trading week, pulling out $240 million on Wednesday, $306.42 million on Thursday, and $582.19 million on Friday.

These substantial withdrawals have expectedly affected the overall net inflows. The cumulative amount has declined from $57.18 billion on September 23 to $53.51 billion on November 19. Additionally, the net outflows are among the reasons behind the underlying asset’s price calamity. Over the past week, BTC’s pullback only intensified, with the asset tanking to $55,000 on Saturday morning for the first time in over two years.

8 In a Row

The outflows from the spot Ethereum ETFs have lasted even longer. After closing the week that ended on September 25 with net inflows of almost $690 million, investors changed their tune completely, and the ETFs have not seen a single week in the green ever since. The current negative streak has been extended to eight in a row.

The ETH ETFs lost nearly $400 million during the second full week of November but actually ended it slightly in the green on November 13. The net outflows were quite modest on November 16 with just $8.4 million, but accelerated as the week progressed. $29.1 million left on Tuesday, another $39.8 million on Wednesday, $131.2 million on Thursday, and $13.2 million on Friday, according to current data from FarSide and SoSoValue.

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ETH’s price has slumped hard over the past week as well, with a nosedive to under $1,550 on Saturday morning. The total net inflows have dropped from $13.94 billion on September 25 to $11.31 billion on November 20.