A new survey by ConsenSys and HarrisX reveals that nearly half of U.S. voters (49%) consider a pro-crypto stance important when choosing political candidates.

Additionally, 62% are willing to cross party lines for a candidate who supports pro-cryptocurrency policies.

Crypto Regulation and Voter Sentiment

The study also found that 85% of respondents want presidential candidates to adopt a clear position on cryptocurrency. The findings suggest that any party recognizing this could gain significant votes in the tightly contested race.

Voters also expressed concerns about the current state of crypto regulation, with 44% of respondents feeling that the Biden administration is not doing enough to support the industry. Additionally, 78% said they would support politicians who focus on protecting users from crypto-related scams.

Joe Lubin, CEO of ConsenSys and co-founder of Ethereum, addressed the study’s findings, stating, “There’s a myth that the crypto sector doesn’t want regulation, but that’s simply not true.” Lubin called for more regulatory clarity, noting that both parties need to recognize the importance of crypto as a bipartisan issue. “We’ve been operating under a cloud of uncertainty for too long,” he added.

Despite growing interest in digital assets, the study found voters confused about which U.S. regulatory body currently oversees the sector. Only 15% of respondents correctly identified the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the regulator, while just 4% pointed to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). 11 % of the respondents believed the U.S. Treasury Department is responsible, and another 11% thought the industry was self-regulating.

However, when asked which agencies understand the industry well enough to set crypto policies, 70% said the SEC, and 67% favored the CFTC.

Political Figures’ Crypto Knowledge

The study also examined public perceptions of U.S. politicians’ understanding of cryptocurrency. Former President Donald Trump was viewed as the most knowledgeable, with 53% of respondents saying he has a strong enough grasp of the sector to set appropriate policies. This was significantly higher than the 41% who rated Vice President Kamala Harris positively on the issue and the 36% who said the same for President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, voters are calling for clearer regulations and stronger fraud and consumer protections to boost confidence in cryptocurrency, with these concerns being consistent across key battleground states.

Fraud prevention is another top concern for voters of all political affiliations, with Democrats and crypto owners pushing for greater transparency. Independents, meanwhile, prioritize clearer regulatory guidelines.

Across the board, the biggest obstacle to investing in cryptocurrency is the perceived risk. The report suggests that voters need reassurances to change their views.