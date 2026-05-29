Bitcoin, Altcoin Prices Slide on ETF Outflows and Macro Risk: The Weekly Crypto Recap

This week saw the crypto market shed over $100 million of its total capitalization as macro risks and ETF outflows took their toll.

Crypto markets traded lower over the past seven days, with Bitcoin leading the decline as investors shifted away from risk assets. BTC started the week near the $77,000-$78,000 range but steadily lost momentum, falling toward roughly $ 73,000 by Friday.

This move undoubtedly reflected a combination of macro pressure, renewed ETF outflows, and weaker liquidity rather than a single industry-specific event.

It goes without saying that the biggest theme was the fading institutional demand. US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw notable redemptions, with over a billion dollars leaving in a single day. At the same time, large-holder activity picked up, with whale outflows reaching their highest level since February, which added to concerns that some investors are preparing to offload into weakness.

Macro headlines also played their part. Geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran have reduced hopes for near-term rate cuts, weighing on speculative assets. Moreover, analysts reported that central banks are adding to their gold reserves at an unprecedented rate, signaling broader risk-off market sentiment.

Altcoins followed Bitcoin lower – at least most of them. Ethereum is hovering near $2,000, and risk appetite remains cautious, to say the least.

Overall, the week showed that crypto remains highly sensitive to ETF flows and macro risk. Bitcoin’s failure to hold its price around the mid-$70s level leaves the market looking rather defensive heading into next week.

Market Data

Market Cap: $2.54T | 24H Vol: $83B | BTC Dominance: 57.7%

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BTC: $73,158 (-5.4%) | ETH: $1,995 (-5.9%) | XRP: $1.33 (-3.4%)

This Week’s Crypto Headlines You Can’t Miss

SpaceX Pre-IPO Market Flash-Crashes 45% on Hyperliquid. The pre-IPO market for SpaceX on Hyperliquid, powered by Ventuals, went through a sudden flash crash. Its price tanked by 45% in moments before recovering, causing mass liquidations. Ventuals has said that affected traders will be compensated.

Google Engineer Accused of Turning Secret Search Data Into a $1.2M Polymarket Profit. US prosecutors have charged a software engineer from Google with allegedly using confidential information to profit from betting on Polymarket. He allegedly made $1.2 million by using proprietary search data.

Hyperliquid Adds Macro Prediction Markets, HYPE Explodes Above $64. Hyperliquid has expanded the suite of available outcome markets on its platform. Initially, only fixed bets on Bitcoin’s daily price were available, but now users can trade on macro events such as monthly CPI prints and more.

Coinbase CEO Reveals What Still Needs to Change Before Finance Truly Evolves. Brian Armstrong said that the financial system still requires major upgrades. He emphasized that significant technological innovation and policy work will be needed to achieve them.

Galaxy Digital and BitGo Clash in Court Over Failed $1.2 Billion Crypto Merger. BitGo and Galaxy Digital continue their courtroom clash over the collapse of a $1.2 billion acquisition agreement that was once expected to become the largest merger in the industry.

Sui Network Hit by Fresh Outage Months After Previous Six-Hour Downtime Incident. Sui Network has once again experienced considerable downtime. The blockchain went offline for nearly six hours on Thursday. It’s far from the first time this has happened as well.

Charts

This week, we have a chart analysis of Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Hyperliquid – click here for the complete price analysis.