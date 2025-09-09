A unique group of Bitcoin investors is quietly making history by boosting BTC’s long-term investment narrative.

Known as accumulator addresses, these wallets have a very distinct trait: they only buy and never sell.

On-Chain Evidence of Faith

To qualify, an address must make at least two incoming transactions of a certain BTC amount while showing zero selling activity. Recent data shared by CryptoQuant reveals that this category of wallets has now reached a record, which holds over 266,000 BTC as of September 5.

Such growth highlights an unmistakable trend: that is, many investors are treating Bitcoin as a long-term store of value rather than a short-term trading vehicle. As corporations add BTC to their treasuries and adoption steadily expands, it appears that these addresses reflect a growing conviction in Bitcoin’s role as a durable financial asset.

While long-term confidence persists, Galaxy Digital has flagged a pressing challenge in Bitcoin’s fee market. The firm warned of a structural weakness, which is the vanishing fee market.

Since the 2024 halving and collapse of Ordinals/Runes demand, blockspace competition has thinned, with nearly 15% of blocks now clearing at negligible cost. While users enjoy cheap transactions, miners face declining incentives, threatening network security as block subsidies shrink.

With activity shifting to ETFs, custodial platforms, and faster L1s like Solana, Galaxy cautions that Bitcoin risks devolving into a “settlement layer without real settlement.” Long-term sustainability depends on renewed on-chain demand to support fees and secure miner participation.

Compression Break

Bitcoin’s next move hinges on what happens after its current compression phase ends, rather than the breakout itself. According to the analysis by Bitcoin Vector, the crypto asset is now attempting to reclaim the prior range lows between $112K and $121K, with a daily close above $112K marking a key signal.

The platform highlights $113.6K and $115.6K as critical checkpoints; if price consolidates there, it could confirm a bullish reversal. In this view, Bitcoin’s trajectory favors buyers, with momentum potentially shifting decisively back into bullish territory.