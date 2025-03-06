BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) has adopted an Ethereum-focused treasury strategy, thus becoming the first Nasdaq-listed company to prioritize ETH.

The exact percentage for its Ethereum allocation has not been divulged by the company but the move follows the leading altcoin’s inclusion in the US “Crypto Strategic Reserve.”

BGLC Embraces Ethereum

BGLC has released its Ethereum Strategy Whitepaper, which details ETH’s advantages as a financial infrastructure asset. The focus is also on Ethereum’s role in stablecoin settlements, decentralized finance (DeFi), and its potential as a corporate treasury asset.

The document sheds light on Ethereum’s institutional adoption, staking rewards, and upcoming upgrades that boost its long-term value and corporate utility.

The Board’s decision was driven by Ethereum’s increasing credibility among financial institutions, its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) yield-generation capabilities, and its dominance in stablecoin transactions. Upcoming Ethereum protocol upgrades, such as the Pectra update, are expected to improve its efficiency and adoption further.

Additionally, Wyoming’s blockchain-friendly regulations appear to have influenced BGLC’s strategy, according to the press release. As a Wyoming-incorporated company, BGLC benefits from the state’s progressive legal framework supporting digital assets, including the recent Wyoming Stable Token Act.

In an official statement, the CEO of the company, Sam Tan, said,

“By integrating Ethereum into our corporate treasury, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. is embracing the future of financial infrastructure. Ethereum offers high liquidity, utility, and stability compared to other digital assets, positioning BGLC as a leader in blockchain-integrated corporate finance. Wyoming’s regulatory leadership further validates our decision, as it fosters an environment where blockchain businesses can thrive.”

Ethereum “Undervalued”

President Donald Trump made a shocking announcement to add Ethereum XRP, Solana, and Cardano to a national crypto reserve alongside Bitcoin. After a brief rally, the prices of the tokens tanked. Ethereum, for one, plunged to $2,032 – its lowest level in 16 months before staging a recovery.

The recent market downturn has pushed the altcoin into an undervalued zone, as per the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio, which dropped below 1. CryptoQuant explained that, historically, such levels have marked strong buying opportunities, often preceding significant price uptrends.

Further on-chain data shows a surge in ETH accumulation addresses – wallets that receive ETH without withdrawing – which hints that institutional investors are actively acquiring at these low price levels.

Meanwhile, the realized price of whale investors is concentrated around $2.2–$2.3K, which is acting as a critical support level where buying pressure may counteract further declines.