BingX Review 2025: Features, Fees, and Security

BingX has emerged as one of the most versatile mid-tier crypto exchanges, blending spot trading, futures markets, copy trading, and automated tools into a single platform.

BingX has grown very quickly over the past few years, quietly becoming one of the most popular and widely-used global cryptocurrency exchanges.

Yet, it still feels like it’s flying under the radar, especially compared to giants like Binance or Bybit.

I spent some time testing its spot markets, futures engine, and many of its additional features and overall user experience, and found it to be surprisingly capable with a feature-rich set of products that can be very useful for both beginners and advanced traders.

The following is my BingX review for 2025, aimed at walking you through my findings about its strengths, weaknesses, costs, safety profile, and how it compares to some of the industry leaders.

Main Takeaways:

BingX provides a broad suite of different trading products, such as spot, futures, copy trading, grid bots, and earning tools.

Copy trading is a standout feature, making the platform especially appealing to passive investors and beginners.

Futures fees are very competitive, with strong liquidity on major pairs and reliable execution.

The platform lacks major-market regulatory oversight, and availability varies by region.

BingX Exchange Rating: 4.7/5 Wide selection of spot, futures & automated trading tools

Industry-leading copy trading with AI options

Competitive futures fees & strong liquidity

Beginner-friendly UI and mobile app

Demo trading mode for practice Limited regulatory oversight in major jurisdictions

Not available to U.S. users

Thinner liquidity on small-cap altcoins Visit Website

Company Background and Reputation

BingX was founded back in 2018 by Josh Lu and has since then grown to become a globally-recognized cryptocurrency exchange offering a full suite of trading and Web3-oriented tooling.

The platform serves a relatively wide user base of more than 20 million users worldwide, according to the official website.

Over the years, BingX has expanded its offering beyond traditional spot crypto trading. It now offers derivatives (futures), social trading via copy trading products, as well as a range of different tools oriented at different trader profiles, spanning from novice to advanced users.

In 2024, it gained additional visibility through a massive sports sponsorship of the Football behemoth Chelsea FC.

Earlier in 2025, the exchange also committed to invest $300 million in developing AI-powered trading and product tools, which is a signals for their desire to stay ahead technologically.

In short, BingX has rapidly become a major, ambitious exchange with a global reach and a broad portfolio of service offerings, frequently being featured in CoinMarketCap’s top 10 exchanges by trading volume in both derivatives and spot markets.

Supported Markets, Products, and Access

BingX has positioned itself as a multi-market trading platform. In simple terms, this means that it has a broad range of crypto products. After testing it myself, here’s what I found out.

Spot Trading Markets

BingX supports hundreds of cryptocurrencies. Of course, this includes major assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, ADA, and all of the popular altcoins. The spot selection is clearly extensive and it’s well-suited for beginners and general investors.

In addition, BingX expands this selection regularly.

In terms of liquidity, as it is with the majority of exchanges, it is the strongest on major pairs. Long-tail assets have thinner books compared to some of the giant exchanges, but this is quite standard and I honestly didn’t expect anything else.

Futures & Derivatives

The futures trading environment has been passed as one of BingX’s core strengths, so I was curious to see if it would live up to the hype.

Now, BingX supports USDT-M perpetual contracts, coin-margined futures, as well as a constantly growing roster of derivatives pairs.

Notably, the exchange offers standard futures on multiple cryptocurrencies, which is a refreshing change of pace and something that we don’t see very often outside of the larger exchanges.

The leverage options are very competitive, and so are the spreads. In my testing, I found that the derivatives engine feels stable and responsive, even during periods of relatively heightened market volatility.

Other Supported Products

Some of the remaining products of BingX, that I will look into the following section include:

Copy Trading & Social Trading

Grid Trading Bots

Dual Investment Products

Standard Staking & Earning Tools

Core Features and Platform Functionality

As I mentioned above, BingX seems to have turned into a feature-rich platform that tries to balance advanced trading capabilities with more accessible tools. At some things, they’ve yet to improve, while at others, they already do an excellent job. Let’s take a look.

Copy Trading & Social Trading

I have always had mixed feelings about copy trading, and I wouldn’t necessary recommend it for reasons that go beyond this review.

However, if that’s the thing you’re into, BingX has a lot to offer on the social trading front. You can choose from copying popular and successful traders, as well as certain AI models – a concept that’s growing in popularity recently.

That said, here’s what the copy trading interface looks like:

They have done a good job with their explainer guides and adjacent products. Their AI-oriented copy-trading solution looks like this:

Now, I’m sure there are plenty of disclaimers somewhere that we can access to find out all details and risks associated with the AI trading battle, but I didn’t see them clearly stated on the page, which is something I would have appreciated.

Grid Trading Bots and Automation

If you’re into automation, which seems to be the talk of the town in 2025, BingX has you covered. It has grid trading bots for both spot and derivatives.

In addition, there are AI-enhanced bots, as well as strategy templates that you can use.

These tools are very easy to use and deploy, even if you have no prior experience with it. However, if that’s the case, I would strongly suggest that you do some testing first before starting to use real capital.

You won’t have to write code, don’t worry.

Dual Investment Products

These might be complicated for beginners, but I will try to break them down. In essence, it’s sort of an options trading tool, which allows you to earn a premium on your investment, regardless of where the price is going to go. Of course, there’s a catch.

Let me try to give you an example. Here is what the interface looks like:

So, in this specific case, you want to buy BTC lower than its current price. At the time of this snapshot, Bitcoin was trading at $91,600, but as you can see, we put an order to buy it at $91,500 and the system will act is if that’s true.

So, you buy $1000 worth of BTC at $91,500 (regardless of current price) and you earn a premium on your investment at a rate of 260% APR for 22 hours.

In 22 hours, the contract will expire, and depending on the BTC price, you will receive:

If BTC > $91,500, you will get your investment + your premium back (e.g. $1006). If BTC <$91,500, you will receive the equivalent of $1000 bought at $91,500 + the premium.

In both cases, you get your premium, but depending on the price at settlement, you either get your USDT or its equivalent in BTC. The risks are obvious – if the price deviates too much in the opposite direction, you will be left holding a more expensive asset. On the other hand, if the price goes in your direction but the increase is larger than your premium, you would have incurred opportunity cost.

This is the ideal product for users looking to earn a premium on their unused stablecoins and don’t mind buying BTC (or other cryptocurrency) at the predetermined price. For example, if you are happy to buy BTC at $91,500, knowing that it might go down – this is a great product because you will get the entry plus the premium on your investment.

Standard Earn and Staking

Beyond that, standard earn & staking opportunities are also available.

These are relatively standard across the industry and provide very accessible ways for users to generate yield. Of course, the returns are going to vary based on asset and lock-up period.

Fees, Costs, and Incentives

BingX has positioned itself as an exchange with competitive trading fees, especially when it comes to the futures market. I did review its fees and paired it against some of the larger exchanges, and I found the fee structure to be quite transparent, so let’s take a look.

Spot Trading Fees

Spot trading fees are as seen in the table:

For VIP level 0, the fees start at 0.1%, which is right on par with Binance. The higher your VIP level, the lower fees you pay.

Futures Trading Fees

For futures trading, this is what the fee structure looks like:

Again, it’s pretty comparable to those of Binance, although it’s worth noting that Binance has more competitive fees at the highest levels. But you would only be concerned about this if your turnover is over $1 billion.

Costs

In terms of hidden costs, the most important thing to consider is the spread. This is the difference between your set order price and your execute order price. For example, if you set a limit order to buy BTC at $100,000, but the price drops down quicker and there was no liquidity at $100,000 to fill your order, you might receive a fill at lower rates, which could be a problem if you are using this as a stop-loss for example.

Now, BingX has very solid liquidity for the larger markets and the spreads are very competitive. However, when it comes to thinner markets for more obscure altcoins, you have to keep in mind that the spreads are larger. Naturally, this is present across most cryptocurrency exchanges, but it’s often a point that is overlooked in educational resources.

Incentives

To counter the above point, BingX is doing really well on the incentives side and they are constantly running some sort of promotions. For example, at the time of this review, there is a promotion for 0% maker and taker fees on a number of spot markets.

Security, Compliance, and Risk Management

Undoubtedly, security is amongst the first points of assessment when evaluating any crypto exchange.

The first thing I will say is that BingX has never been hacked and it supports all of the standard account-level security features, including end-to-end encrypted connection, two-factor authentication, separate trading accounts for different products, and more. It also has Proof of Reserves, which is notable for any exchange that claims to be reliable.

Regulatory Status and Licensing

Although it’s positioning itself as an international and global exchange, BingX doesn’t operate in the UK, the United States, or Canada. There are other restricted countries, but these are the most important jurisdictions out of it.

Don’t get me wrong, this is nothing out of the blue – many exchanges don’t operate there because of the regulatory hurdles, so it’s quite common.

I believe BingX is reasonably secure, using industry-standard protection methods. It’s important to note that there are exchanges that place greater focus on licensing.

User Experience and Customer Support

The overall user experience on BingX is excellent, at least in my experience. The tools are easy to locate and to operate, and it doesn’t feel like I need to get used to the otherwise very extensive tooling and feature-rich product set that it has to offer. This is good.

The experience feels familiar and if you’ve used other centralized exchanges, chances are that you will find some things that work in comparatively similar manner.

At the same time, BingX is rated 1.8 out of 5 on Trustpilot for its customer service, with many negative reviews. At first, this may seem off-putting, until you compare all the other exchanges as well. Binance has a score of 1.4, for example. In most of the cases, users are not incentivized to leave a positive review, where their frustration with certain matters almost always results in a bad review.

BingX Pros and Cons

Pros:

Wide selection of spot, futures, and automated trading tools.

Industry-leading copy trading with strong social features.

Competitive futures fees and reliable execution.

Beginner-friendly mobile app and intuitive UI.

Demo trading mode for safe practice.

Cons:

Limited regulatory oversight in major jurisdictions.

Not available to U.S. users.

Final Verdict and Recommendations

After using Bingx for a fair amount of time, I have to say that I am left content with the majority of its features, including spot and futures trading, which I gues matters most to the majority of users.

Its biggest strength, however, is the overall wide selection of retail-oriented audience such as the copy-trading ecosystem, which remains one of the most accessible and feature-rich in the industry.

That said, Bingx does come with some trade-offs. The limited regulatory coverage in certain jurisdictions such as the US and the UK could deter some users, but that’s not that uncommon.

Overall, I believe BingX to be a very strong choice for traders who seek easy-to-use and feature rich platform.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is BingX a regulated exchange?

BingX holds registrations and licenses in certain jurisdictions but is not fully regulated in major markets like the US or UK.

Can US residents use BingX?

No, BingX is not available to users in the United States.

Is BingX safe to use?

BingX offers standard security features such as 2FA, cold storage, and anti-phishing tools, and proof-of-reserves.

Does BingX support copy trading?

Yes, it is one of the platform’s standout features.

