Binance XRP Reserves Sink to All-Time Low: Good or Bad for Ripple’s Price?

A massive withdrawal of XRP from Binance has pushed the exchange’s reserves to one of their lowest levels on record.

This sustained exodus of tokens from a major trading platform is creating what analysts often call a classic supply shock setup, where dwindling exchange supply meets growing institutional demand.

The Great XRP Exodus

Data from the world’s largest crypto exchange shows a clear and persistent trend. Since October 6, approximately 300 million XRP have been pulled out of Binance. This has driven the platform’s total reserves down to around 2.7 billion tokens, a level rarely seen.

As noted by on-chain analyst Darkfost on November 27, this is widely interpreted as a positive signal, suggesting investors are moving their holdings into private wallets for safekeeping rather than having them on an exchange for immediate selling.

The behavior points to a growing conviction among holders to retain their assets for the medium to long term. When tokens are removed from exchanges in such volume, it directly reduces the amount of coins readily available for traders to sell.

It can lay the groundwork for a significant price increase if buyer demand suddenly picks up, as there is less supply on the market to absorb the new orders. The sentiment is echoed by data from Arab Chain, also from November 27, which highlighted that the ratio of XRP on exchanges to its total supply has fallen to its lowest point this year.

Market Sentiment and Price Performance

While the reserve data tells a story of accumulation, the current price action presents a more mixed picture. XRP is currently trading near $2.19, showing little change over the past 24 hours. However, it is up by about 3.5% in the last 7 days, while losing more than 12% of its value over two weeks. In the previous month, the depreciation was even worse, with the asset dipping 17% in that period.

This has created a noticeable disconnect: even as the price has struggled, a large cohort of investors appears to be withdrawing their coins, indicating they are not swayed by short-term price drops.

Other market metrics have further complicated the divergence. According to a recent CryptoQuant report, open interest for XRP futures on Binance fell to its lowest point in a year, suggesting a drop in speculative trading activity.

Furthermore, despite the recent launch of several spot XRP ETFs in mid-November, data shows that large holders, or “whales,” have sold over 180 million tokens, adding to the selling pressure.

For technicians, the key level to watch is $2.00, with analysts like Ali Martinez stating that holding above this price is important for maintaining a potential bullish pattern; a break below it could signal further declines.