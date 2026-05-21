Binance Will Temporarily Suspend ETH Deposits and Withdrawals: Details Inside

The world’s largest crypto exchange by total users, trading volume, and other metrics will perform a wallet maintenance today, May 21.

The procedure will halt some important functions, yet it is projected to be wrapped up in short order.

Prepare for Disruption

The upgrade is scheduled for May 21, and to support the process, Binance will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals on the Ethereum network. The maintenance is expected to take about an hour, after which operations will resume.

“Deposits and withdrawals for token(s) on the aforementioned network will be reopened once the upgraded network is deemed to be stable. No further announcement will be posted,” the announcement reads.

The exchange assured that token trading will remain fully operational throughout the maintenance and promised to handle all technical requirements on behalf of users.

Such upgrades are nothing unusual and typically cause no serious implications for clients. Last month, the company performed a similar wallet maintenance, and deposits and withdrawals on the Ethereum network were unavailable for approximately 60 minutes. Notably, there were no reports of major issues.

Over the past few years, Binance has implemented such measures to support improvements across different ecosystems, including Cardano, BNB Chain, and others. In the summer of 2025, it performed a live upgrade to its wallet infrastructure and paused deposits and withdrawals across all networks for approximately 15 minutes.

Other Recent Binance Updates

Besides the upcoming wallet maintenance, the exchange has been busy with listings and delistings to respond to the latest market trends and to scrap tokens that no longer meet the necessary criteria.

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Just a few days ago, it introduced the BTC/USD1 perpetual contract with up to 100x leverage and the CBRS/USDT perpetual contract with up to 10x leverage.

At the same time, it said goodbye to Automata (ATA), Harvest Finance (FARM), Enzyme (MLN), Phoenix (PHB), and Syscoin (SYS), explaining that these tokens fell short of its required standards, such as adequate trading volume and liquidity, strong team commitment, network safety, and others. Unsurprisingly, the news prompted a substantial price decline for the affected coins.

In addition, Binance launched seven new official WhatsApp channels dedicated to users in India, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, and Russian-speaking clients. These groups are designed for one-way communication and act as gateways for clients in these particular regions, some of which are among the exchange’s strongholds.