Binance Will Delist These 3 Altcoins, Triggering Massive Volatility

Check out which cryptocurrencies will no longer be available on Binance.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency decided to cease all trading services for three cryptocurrencies.

The delisting process is scheduled for mid-December, but the announcement has already started to weigh in on the prices of the affected tokens.

Goodbye to These Ones

Binance periodically reviews each digital asset listed on its platform and checks if each one meets important criteria like commitment of the team to the project, level and quality of development activity, trading volume, safety of the network from attacks, community sentiments, and more. Following its latest analysis, it decided to terminate all services involving StaFi (FIS), REI Network (REI), and Voxies (VOXEL) on December 17.

“The spot trading pairs of the aforementioned tokens will be removed. All trade orders will be automatically removed after trading ceases in each respective trading pair,” the disclosure reads.

The exchange clarified that deposits of these cryptocurrencies will not be credited to users’ accounts after December 18, whereas withdrawals will be unavailable after February 16, 2026.

Binance is the leader in its field, and announcements of that type typically cause sharp declines in the prices of the involved tokens. The ones included in the latest delisting effort were charting impressive spikes prior to the disclosure alongside the broader crypto market revival, but after the news, they headed south. FIS and REI are down 2% for the day, whereas VOXEL remains in green territory.

When the exchange withdraws support for a digital asset, this reduces liquidity and availability and causes reputational damage. Approximately a month ago, the company terminated all services with Flamingo (FLM), Kadena (KDA), and Perpetual Protocol (PERP), triggering double-digit losses for the affected ones.

The Previous Announcement

Besides scrapping some cryptocurrencies that no longer meet the necessary standards, Binance often adds new trading pairs to its platform to enhance the user experience. Towards the end of November, it included 31 pairs on its spot program, including BTC/IDR, XRP/IDR, DOGE/IDR, ADA/IDR, and many others.

The initiative was specifically focused on Indonesian users since IDR is the symbol of the national currency of the Asian country. Indonesia is a huge crypto market, with adoption rates placing it within the global top 10.

The introduction of direct trading pairs between multiple digital assets and IDR should make it easier for local traders to enter and exit the sector without first converting their funds into other fiat currencies.