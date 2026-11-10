Binance Warns About a Major Threat: Here’s the Best Protection

"This is an iOS-level issue, not unique to Binance," the exchange stated.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange warned users to be extremely careful about a vulnerability affecting certain iOS devices. The flaw could allow bad actors to access sensitive information, putting people’s funds and personal data at risk.

Here’s what users should do to stay protected and the mistakes they should avoid.

Not a Binance Issue

The exchange took to X to alert people about a threat dubbed “worse_query,” which specifically targets iOS 26.7.1, 27.0.1, and 27.2 models. According to the warning, the vulnerability could let malicious apps access local files from other applications, potentially exposing seed phrases, private keys, and login credentials across the ecosystem. The company emphasized that this is an iOS-level issue, not unique to Binance.

It also outlined several immediate steps users should take to safeguard their funds. First, they should delete any apps installed from untrusted sources (such as sideloaded or manually signed IPAs). Second, they must update iOS and all applications to the latest official versions. Last but not least, people suspecting a breach should transfer funds to a new wallet created on a clean device and reset all active login sessions.

“Never install unauthorized packages, and keep your software up to date,” the warning reads.

The crypto community on X has seen a surge in users reporting losses caused by similar exploits lately. One member, using the moniker punktoshi, said:

“Yesterday was brutal. Both my Exodus and Phantom wallets got drained. Woke up to transaction notifications on my phone. All my seed phrases were stored physically, so I have no idea how they got access. My best guess is that my iPhone was compromised.”

Binance’s co-founder, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), said he is sorry to hear about the loss, advising people to keep their iOS updated to the latest version to prevent malicious websites from getting around built-in security protections and accessing sensitive information.

Binance Remains a Hot Topic

The company has been in the spotlight lately, though its security warning isn’t the main reason. Instead, attention has been focused on the massive hack it suffered and its regulatory setbacks in Europe.

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As CryptoPotato reported at the end of October, bad actors drained over $6.3 billion from Binance, making it the largest cyber incident in the history of the cryptocurrency industry.

The company acted swiftly, initially halting withdrawals and deposits, and promised to reimburse users via its SAFU fund and its own reserves. Shortly after, it began the withdrawal recovery process, supporting popular networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, XRP, Hyperliquid, and many more.

Meanwhile, Binance continues to face problems in the European Union after it couldn’t obtain the necessary MiCA license by the July 1 deadline. Just a few days ago, several sources revealed that Binance France will close all customer accounts by December 31. Local users can withdraw their funds until year-end, yet they’d better do it before November 29 to avoid a monthly fee of 0.025% of their remaining balance or 10 USDC, whichever is higher.

For their part, X user Vikram argued that Spanish, Italian, and Polish accounts will also face permanent closure by New Year’s Eve.