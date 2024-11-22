TL;DR

The exchange will spread news and educational material on one of the most popular messaging applications.

Recently, it added new trading pairs and bot options but also delisted several pairs, triggering short-term price retreats.

Making Crypto ‘More Accessible’

Binance launched an official channel on the messaging application WhatsApp. There, users will receive recent news, event announcements, product updates, and educational content about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies, and Web3. The company said the development is part of its mission to “make crypto more accessible.”

“For your security, please note that this is Binance’s only official channel on WhatsApp. We encourage users to follow only the official Binance channels to avoid unauthorized sources or potential scams. Our Telegram and Discord channels will remain available, providing multiple options for staying connected with Binance,” the firm added.

Richard Teng, the exchange’s CEO, also discussed the latest development. He said the WhatsApp channel will help users “stay informed with trusted news, alerts, and updates directly from us.”

On the other hand, he warned clients to remain vigilant about potential scams, assuring that Binance “will never add you to groups or ask for your account details via messages.”

Other Binance Updates

The company continues to monitor the trading options it offers to users, adding new pairs based on market trends and removing existing ones due to poor liquidity and other reasons.

Earlier this week, it included PNUT/BRL, PNUT/EUR, ACT/BRL, ACT/EUR, CATI/USDC, ETH/EURI, and LUMIA/TRY to Binance Spot. It said users will enjoy zero maker fees for ETH/EURI “until further notice.

In addition, it allowed trading bot services for ADA/USDC, DOGE/USDC, SUI/USDC, and XRP/USDC, plus the pairs mentioned above. The new options are not available to all clients. Those residing in Canada, the USA, Iran, the Netherlands, Syria, and other countries are excluded.

There was a delisting effort, too. Binance removed the spot trading pairs DAR/BTC, IRIS/BTC, RARE/BRL, THETA/ETH, and UTK/BTC on November 22. It will also terminate access to the margin trading pairs C98/BTC, FIS/BTC, IDEX/BTC, MBOX/BTC, REN/BTC, TKO/BTC on November 27.

Most of the impacted cryptocurrencies headed south shortly after the announcement. However, their prices recovered in the following days, coinciding with the massive green wave in the entire digital asset market.