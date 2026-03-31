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Binance Set to Introduce Prediction Market Feature in Its Wallet

The current primary provider is Predict Fun.
Jordan Lyanchev

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Binance wants to take advantage of the rapidly growing blockchain-based prediction markets by launching such a feature that will allow it to aggregate platforms from third-party providers.

Data from its own wallet website, cited by Wu Blockchain, shows that the current primary provider is Predict (Predict.fun), which is a decentralized prediction market protocol on the BNB Smart Chain.

The new product line will allow users to place bets on future outcomes from various fields, such as sports, economics, world events, and, of course, crypto.

Binance customers need to update the app on iOS to 3.11.1 and 3.11.2 (or later) for Android. The prediction section will be on top of the Markets page, and they can trade with USDT from their spot or funding accounts.

Some of Binance’s competitors, including Coinbase and Crypto.com, have already entered the predictions market industry, either via partnerships with third-party platforms or with standalone products.

Predictions market platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket have skyrocketed in popularity in recent months. The former recently closed a $1 billion investment round, putting its valuation at $22 billion, while the latter raised another $600 million from the Intercontinental Exchange.

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Nevertheless, they have faced scrutiny in certain jurisdictions as several countries have banned their services, with the latest prohibition coming from Argentina.

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About the author

Jordan Lyanchev
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Jordan got into crypto in 2016 by trading and investing. He began writing about blockchain technology in 2017 and now serves as CryptoPotato's Assistant Editor-in-Chief. He has managed numerous crypto-related projects and is passionate about all things blockchain.