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Binance Relocates UAE Staff to Asia Amid War Impact: Report

Binance is reportedly relocating staff from the UAE to Asia as a consequence of the war in the Middle East.
George Georgiev

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According to an exclusive report by Colin Wu, Binance is relocating its staff from the UAE.

The exchange has reportedly offered its employees four relocation options: Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok.

The move is a direct consequence of the severe impact of the war between the US and Iran.

Ever since the start of the war between the US, Israel, and Iran, the latter has been attacking US allies in the region. The UAE, and thereby Dubai, is no exception. There are countless reports of drones exploding in public buildings in the city. The impact is evident. Real estate prices in Dubai plummeted, with the DFM Real Estate Index dropping by more than 25% since the start of the war.

Screenshot 2026-04-10 120659
Source: TradingView

The annual crypto-oriented conference Token 2049, scheduled for April 29-30 in Dubai, has been postponed to next year.

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About the author

George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.