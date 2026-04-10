Binance Relocates UAE Staff to Asia Amid War Impact: Report

Binance is reportedly relocating staff from the UAE to Asia as a consequence of the war in the Middle East.

According to an exclusive report by Colin Wu, Binance is relocating its staff from the UAE.

The exchange has reportedly offered its employees four relocation options: Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok.

Exclusive: Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is relocating its staff from the UAE to Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok due to the war. WuBlockchain has learned that following the devastating impact of the War, Binance has offered its employees four… pic.twitter.com/tnaOLQHpgE — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 10, 2026

The move is a direct consequence of the severe impact of the war between the US and Iran.

Ever since the start of the war between the US, Israel, and Iran, the latter has been attacking US allies in the region. The UAE, and thereby Dubai, is no exception. There are countless reports of drones exploding in public buildings in the city. The impact is evident. Real estate prices in Dubai plummeted, with the DFM Real Estate Index dropping by more than 25% since the start of the war.

The annual crypto-oriented conference Token 2049, scheduled for April 29-30 in Dubai, has been postponed to next year.