Binance is preparing to expand its presence across five Asian markets next year, despite facing one of the biggest security incidents in crypto history.

The exchange has already started discussions with five or six potential markets, and three of those talks are at an advanced stage, according to SB Seker, Binance’s Asia-Pacific head, who spoke to Reuters during the Singapore FinTech Festival.

While he did not reveal which countries are being considered, Seker said South and Southeast Asia remain priorities for the company.

Funding Concerns

Binance expects to share more details about its expansion plans in the first quarter of next year. The report comes shortly after a massive security breach linked to North Korea resulted in $6.3 billion worth of crypto being stolen from the platform last month. Both Binance and the FBI have blamed North Korea for the attack. But Pyongyang has denied any involvement and even went on to call Washington’s accusations a political provocation.

The incident forced Binance to temporarily suspend withdrawals across affected networks, but the exchange has since been restoring access in stages. Seker said Binance had covered 95% of the lost tokens and was aiming to reopen withdrawals for all remaining networks and assets by the end of this week.

To address the losses, the company used its own funds to buy replacement tokens and worked with other industry players to freeze around $3 billion worth of stolen assets. Binance also confirmed last week that it had completed coverage of the customer assets affected by the breach. Despite the scale of the incident, Seker said the financial impact was manageable and would not force the company to seek additional funding.

He described the amount spent on replacing the stolen tokens as relatively small compared with Binance’s overall financial position, adding that the exchange could absorb the cost without changing how it operates.

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Regulatory Response

Seker also revealed Binance contacted regulators in markets including Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand and New Zealand within 36 to 48 hours of the breach to address the extent and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The crypto exchange does not have a formally established headquarters, but it has identified the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) as its primary regulator and pays taxes wherever required by local laws.