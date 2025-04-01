In 2025, Binance firmly established itself as the leader in spot trading volume across cryptocurrency exchanges.

After analyzing cumulative data from the start of the year, CryptoQuant found that the platform has maintained a commanding lead with a whopping $1.9 trillion in spot trading volume.

2025 Sees Binance’s Spot Trading Volume Soar

According to CryptoQuant’s analysis, Binance currently controls well over 43% of the total spot volume or around $4.56 trillion. This is over three times the volume of its closest competitor, Crypto.com, which holds just 12.12%. Interestingly, Binance’s volume surpasses the combined total of the next five exchanges, including major players like Coinbase, Bybit, and OKX.

Higher trading volume often results in improved liquidity, which is crucial for traders as it ensures smoother transactions, quicker entry and exit points, and tighter spreads.

Despite expectations that exchanges with strong ties to US institutions, like Coinbase, might take the lead, Binance’s global reach and liquidity have positioned it as the dominant player in the spot trading arena for 2025.

Back in September 2024, the crypto exchange’s market share sank to a four-year low, which coincided with increasing regulatory pressure on the company. Hence, the latest turnaround since then has been noteworthy.

Binance, SEC Request Court Delay

Earlier in February this year, the SEC, Binance, and its former CEO Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao jointly requested a 60-day stay in their ongoing case. This request, filed with a US court, aims to provide time for an early resolution and save resources.

The legal proceedings, which began in 2023, stem from allegations that Binance and BAM Management (Binance US), along with CZ, violated securities laws. The court filing mentioned that the recently established Crypto Task Force could assist in resolving the case.

This task force, created in January by SEC Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda, aims to build a clearer regulatory framework for the crypto industry. Crypto firms have long advocated for regulatory clarity over enforcement-driven approaches.

Notably, the landscape for crypto regulation has shifted after former SEC chair Gary Gensler’s departure, with several enforcement actions now being reversed after President Trump issued an executive order promoting crypto-friendly policies.