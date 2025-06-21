Binance has emerged as the undisputed leader in driving USDT liquidity on the Tron network. In fact, the crypto exchange routinely transacts between $2 billion and $3 billion in Tether daily.

This volume accounts for over 65% of all USDT transfers on Tron, far outpacing the combined activity of all other exchanges.

Binance: Key Driver of Tron-Based USDT Activity

According to the latest data shared by CryptoQuant, on average, Binance moves $1 billion more USDT on Tron each day than its competitors. This highlights its role as a central liquidity provider for global traders, institutions, and market makers.

The Tron network has become the preferred blockchain for large-scale stablecoin transactions due to its low fees and fast settlement times. This efficiency makes it especially attractive for high-frequency traders and institutions moving large volumes of USDT, particularly on Binance. As a result, Tron now serves as a critical backbone for USDT flows.

Meanwhile, Binance’s dominance in this space has broader implications for the market. Its stablecoin activity often is indicative of a shifting sentiment, as large USDT transfers point to potential capital rotation into altcoins, derivatives, or Bitcoin. This concentration of liquidity also presents both risk and opportunity, as per the crypto analytic platform.

Whales Power Tron’s USDT Boom

As for Tron, the network recently set a new record for USDT stablecoin transfers, which reached $691 billion in volume. The peak occurred in May, with a slight dip in June. Data also revealed that just 27 whale wallets were responsible for over $411 billion of May’s total, and were executed through only 491 transactions. This highlighted the outsized influence of large investors in driving on-chain liquidity.

Tron network now dominates the circulating supply and usage of USDT, far surpassing Ethereum and other networks. More than 10.5 billion transactions have taken place on Tron to date following a steady growth trajectory since 2018.