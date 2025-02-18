TL;DR

Pi Network’s upcoming Open Network launch has sparked speculation, with major exchanges preparing to embrace the token and Binance considering a listing through a community vote.

While some predict Pi could reach $314, its large supply makes such valuations unlikely, as it would require a market capitalization nearly ten times the entire crypto market’s current value.

Will Binance Join the List?

Pi Network – the controversial crypto project that claims to allow people to mine digital assets directly from their smartphones – has been one of the hottest topics in the industry lately. The increased attention resulted from the team’s promise to launch the Open Network on February 20.

The move (if it indeed sees the light of day) will make the Pi token publicly accessible by enabling exchanges to list it. Some of the platforms that have revealed plans to introduce trading services with the asset on launch day include OKX, Bitget, MEXC, and others.

The crypto community has speculated that Binance could hop on the bandwagon, too. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange remained silent on the matter for several days before issuing a community vote that should decide whether the Pi token will be embraced.

“We have been listening to the vibrant discussions within our community about Pi Network. To ensure users’ voices are heard, Binance is launching a Community Vote. We invite users to participate and share their opinions on the topic: “Should PI be launched on Binance?” under the official post on Binance Square Official,” the disclosure reads.

The company explained that the voting period will run until February 27, and only verified users who hold a minimum of 5 USD equivalent assets in their exchange accounts can participate.

CryptoPotato thoroughly checked the temporary results, and as of this writing, around 85% of the voters have picked the “Yes” option.

PI’s Potential Price Level

Industry participants have also outlined interesting PI price predictions, assuming the token begins trading this week. Some people set targets of mere cents, while others were quite bullish.

The X user Damiano.L forecasted the valuation to reach $61, while PiWhales envisioned a staggering rise above $314.159 – a number symbolically linked to π (Pi) ≈ 3.14159.

With a total supply of 100 billion tokens, Pi would need a market cap exceeding $31 trillion to reach a price above $314. Given that the entire crypto market is currently valued at less than $3.3 trillion, this scenario seems highly improbable.