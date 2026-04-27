Binance Listing May Boost Pi Network’s (PI) Price – But Don’t Expect a Game-Changer

Check out what might happen with PI if Binance says "yes" to the token.

Pi Network’s native token debuted at the start of 2025, rising to as high as $3 shortly after. Since then, though, it has undergone a deep pullback and currently trades about 94% below its all-time peak.

According to some market observers, a potential PI listing on Binance could spark a bull run. One analyst, though, claimed that such a scenario could only create a FOMO effect, rather than a meaningful shift in the token’s long-term valuation.

Beware of This Possible Effect

It was in February last year that Pi Network finally launched its Open Network, making PI publicly accessible and enabling exchanges to list it. The first to hop on the bandwagon were Bitget, OKX, and MEXC, while Binance was widely speculated to follow suit.

The company added more fuel to the rumors by holding a community vote asking its users whether they want to see the coin available on the platform. Over 85% of voters selected the “yes” option, yet Binance has not respected their wish.

Since then, a potential listing on the world’s biggest crypto exchange has been among the most discussed topics within the PI community, as most members believe such a development could act as a major catalyst for a price explosion.

X user PiCoin Fan recently argued that backing from the behemoth may indeed trigger a rally, but only in the form of FOMO (fear of missing out) as liquidity increases.

The psychological phenomenon happens when people rush to buy a certain token only because they are afraid others will profit without them. It usually creates a fast, emotional price spike that isn’t based on real fundamentals but hype. FOMO rallies are typically short-lived and followed by a sharp correction as excitement fades and early buyers take profits.

The analyst claimed that the long-term future of PI depends on building a healthy ecosystem where Pioneers can actually use the token to trade, make purchases, develop technology, and launch real dApps. Without that utility, any price growth driven by FOMO would be unsustainable.

A similar pattern played out last month when Kraken listed PI. The token climbed steadily amid rumors of the upcoming listing, reaching a multi-month high of $0.30 once the news became official. The excitement, though, was short-lived, and the price quickly dropped back below $0.20.

Waiting for This Development

Another factor that could drive a price revival in Pi Network’s native cryptocurrency is the project’s ecosystem’s advancement. Over the past several months, the Core Team has rolled out numerous updates, with the migration to protocol 22 coming next.

Some community members revealed last week that the mandatory upgrade must be completed by April 27, but Pi Network has not yet confirmed or commented anything on the matter.