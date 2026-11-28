THORChain co-founder Chad Barraford says 98% of its trading volume is legitimate, arguing a shutdown would mainly punish ordinary users.

North Korean-linked money launderers have reportedly moved about $942 million in crypto stolen from Binance through THORChain and CoinJoin.

This is according to blockchain researchers cited by Reuters on November 26, with the activity showing how cross-chain swaps and privacy tools are making it harder to track the proceeds of the October 29 hack.

More Than $600 Million Routed Through THORChain

Blockchain analytics firms Chainalysis and Elliptic estimate that crypto stolen from Binance with a value of over $600 million has passed through THORChain, while another $342 million has moved through a CoinJoin service.

However, Elliptic cautioned that the THORChain figure may include funds that passed through the network more than one time, meaning that the combined figure of $942 million should not be treated as a confirmed total of unique stolen assets.

You may recall that the Binance attack involved approximately $6.3 billion, with US authorities blaming hackers linked to North Korea, an accusation the Asian country flatly denied and called political provocation. Of the amount that was stolen, around $2.85 billion, mostly in USDT and USDC, was frozen by their respective issuers, leaving the rest in circulation.

The FBI also published a list of attacker wallet addresses days after the hack and asked crypto service providers, including THORChain’s operators, to block any transaction linked to them. However, the network says it doesn’t conduct KYC checks, nor does it censor transactions. According to TRM Labs, it has greatly profited from the Binance theft, generating at least $1 million from swaps involving funds linked to the incident.

CoinJoin also presents another problem for investigators, with the service combining crypto from different sources into one transaction, therefore making it harder for anyone looking to establish where individual coins came from. Elliptic says that a pseudonymous figure only known as Kruw has been coordinating the $342 million flow through the service.

You may also like:

THORChain’s Role in Earlier Crypto Hacks

As CryptoPotato reported in September, THORChain faced criticism after funds stolen from Bitget were moved through its cross-chain swaps.

The exchange had asked the network to block attacker addresses, with the latter again shrugging off the request and pointing to its permissionless design, which it said was the same as Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s. It asked if those blockchains would bear any responsibility were they to find themselves in the same situation as THORChain.

More recently, co-founder Chad Barraford defended the swapping protocol, saying that 98% of its trading volume comes from legitimate activity and any attempt to shut it down would affect ordinary users without stopping the criminals.