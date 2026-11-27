Binance reopened withdrawals in order of user demand, 15 networks first and 87 more in the week to November 14.

Binance noted on Thursday that it has fully lifted the withdrawal suspension it imposed after a $6.3 billion hack in late October.

The exchange said in a service recovery update on its website that a small number of networks remain paused for maintenance or planned upgrades. They affect a very small share of regular traffic, and Binance called them standard practice when external conditions require it, separate from its recovery work.

The same notice warned users that events like the hack attract phishing attempts, reminding them the exchange will never contact users offering faster withdrawals, priority processing, or a transfer into a Binance vault.

Withdrawals Returned in Phases

Binance halted withdrawals after the theft but kept deposits open throughout. Its initial investigation pointed to a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop that let an attacker submit unauthorized withdrawals.

Withdrawals came back from November 1, starting with 15 networks that included Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Tron. The exchange said it picked those networks and tokens by user demand over the previous week. Net withdrawals then hit $3.64 billion in the first nine and a half hours.

That outflow equaled 2.1% of the $171 billion in assets shown in Binance’s last pre-hack reserves data, the company said.

Updates on November 3, 5 and 6 added tokens on those same networks. In the week to November 14, Binance reopened 87 further networks, including Cardano, Litecoin, NEAR and Aptos. It said then that it aimed to reopen all remaining networks and assets by the end of the following week.

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Company Funds Covered the Losses

Binance has said users will not bear the cost of the theft. It committed more than $6.34 billion in company funds and bought replacement tokens on the market and through OTC desks.

The exchange said on November 12 that it had completed coverage of the affected assets, publishing a proof-of-reserves snapshot covering 198 tokens the same day. It drew those company funds from part of its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU), part of its futures insurance fund, and its corporate treasury.

Separately, the Justice Department said on November 23 it had filed a civil action to forfeit more than $1.1 billion in USDC taken from Binance. Those tokens were already restrained under a government-requested order.