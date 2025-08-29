TL;DR

The exchange briefly suspended all futures trading due to a technical issue, sparking both praise for transparency and criticism from users.

Binance has recently also temporarily paused USDC withdrawals on multiple networks during a wallet upgrade.

The Latest Issue

Earlier today, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange informed its users about a problem affecting Futures UM trading on the platform. To cope with that, the company temporarily suspended all futures trading services.

“Our team is working to resolve this as soon as possible. New updates will be shared here. Thank you for your patience,” the team said.

Numerous X users praised the disclosure, but others expressed their frustration with the news. Some went even further, labeling Binance as the next FTX (the former crypto giant that collapsed in 2022 due to allegations of customer fund misuse and liquidity mismanagement). The outage, though, lasted less than an hour, with the firm announcing:

“The issue affecting Futures UM trading on Binance has been resolved. All futures trading is now fully operational. Thank you for your patience and support!”

Futures UM on Binance refers to contracts where traders use stablecoins as margin, while profits are also paid in the form of USDT or other similar tokens. The contracts can be perpetual (with no expiry date) or delivery ones.

Other Temporary Disruptions as of Late

Several weeks ago, Binance performed a wallet maintenance for USDC withdrawals via Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (POL), Arbitrum (ARB), Base (BASE), and Optimism (OP). To support the smooth implementation of the procedure, it briefly halted USDC withdrawals through those networks and later restored the services.

Prior to that, the exchange paused all deposits and withdrawals due to a live upgrade on its wallet network infrastructure.

System improvements are vital for the exchange, as they optimize the user experience, enhance security, and contribute to the overall health of the ecosystem. Usually, disruptions during such maintenance efforts last from mere minutes to a few hours.