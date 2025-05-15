TL;DR

Binance has published a cryptic post on its X account that contains quite a few mentions of the mathematical constant number π.

Given its similarities to the popular yet controversial project Pi Network, many community members speculated that a listing is on the horizon.

Pi News, one of the largest X channels dedicated to covering Pi Network news, quickly picked up Binance’s post, asking its 1.1 million followers on their opinion of what the message could mean.

Naturally, most indicated that since it contains the number of π on numerous occasions, it has to be related to the cryptocurrency project with the same name, and it should hint at an upcoming listing of the native token.

This wouldn’t come as such a surprise. Recall that Binance held a community vote in late February, asking its user base whether they would like to see the PI token added for trading.

The voting concluded with an overwhelming win for those in favor, but Binance failed to make a move after that.

More recently, speculations started to emerge online as the Pi Network team hinted about an upcoming announcement for May 14 (yesterday).

Although this turned out to be a special $100 million fund for investing in startups and other PI-native projects, there were certain reports claiming that Binance had experimented with PI token withdrawals and deposits on its backend.

For now, though, today’s rumors remain just that – rumors and speculations, and there’s no official statement from either party. However, PI’s price has somewhat reacted to the hype, as it has bounced off from today’s low of under $0.85 and now sits at $0.92 (an 8% increase in a matter of a few hours).