Binance Controls $1.8T: Derivatives Now Driving 90% of Crypto Exchange Volume

New findings by CoinMarketCap indicate that derivatives markets are now the primary driver of trading volume across leading crypto exchanges.

Cryptocurrency exchange activity continues to be heavily concentrated and largely driven by derivatives trading, according to the latest report by CoinMarketCap. In fact, data showed that a small group of major platforms dominates overall market volume.

Binance alone accounts for 29.42% of total monthly volume as it surpassed $1.8 trillion.

Derivatives Surge

Alongside Binance, other prominent players such as OKX, BitMart, Gate.io, and Bybit collectively contributed to nearly 68% of total trading activity. This demonstrates that liquidity and trading activity are heavily centralized among a handful of platforms, CoinMarketCap revealed.

A crucial finding from the report is the overwhelming dominance of derivatives trading across these platforms. On Binance, derivatives volume reached approximately $1.54 trillion, which is nearly six times higher than its spot trading volume of $264 billion. Similarly, derivatives accounted for about 93% of total monthly activity on OKX. Such a trend suggests that most traders are currently engaging with futures, margin, and other leveraged products rather than directly buying or selling crypto assets on spot markets.

The report also found that this pattern has become more pronounced following a period of sideways price movement, where traders appear to rely more on leveraged strategies to generate returns. Binance continues to lead both spot and derivatives segments, as it holds over 27% and nearly 30% market share in each, respectively.

Other exchanges are also increasingly dependent on derivatives to remain competitive. For example, BitMart maintains a strong position in spot trading, while platforms like Bitget have relatively smaller spot presence but improve their overall ranking through higher derivatives activity.

Institutional Influence

Institutional activity is increasingly shaping the crypto derivatives market, particularly through Bitcoin options. According to a recent Delphi Digital report, trading volumes in crypto derivatives have accelerated sharply, as activity on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange is about 46% higher than the previous record year.

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Open interest in Bitcoin options reached $65 billion in mid-2025 and exceeded Bitcoin futures for the first time. This was indicative of a growing preference for defined-risk instruments that allow investors to hedge large positions while limiting potential losses.

Centralized platforms such as Deribit, now backed by Coinbase, remain dominant, while products linked to BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) have introduced new institutional participation. Decentralized derivatives markets are also expanding, as seen with platforms like Hyperliquid and Derive reporting increasing activity, even as adoption remains lower than on centralized exchanges.