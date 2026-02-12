Binance Completes $1B SAFU Fund Shift to Bitcoin

Binance announced on Thursday that it has finished converting its $1 billion Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) from stablecoins into Bitcoin, purchasing a final tranche of 4,545 BTC and bringing total holdings to 15,000 BTC.

The exchange’s decision to shift its emergency insurance reserve into BTC rather than a dollar-pegged asset reversed its position from April 2024 and placed roughly $1 billion of user protection funds directly into the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap.

Conversion Completed Within 30-Day Window

Binance executed the rebalancing in several separate purchases between February 2 and February 12, according to on-chain data monitored by Lookonchain. The final transaction of 4,545 BTC, valued at $304.5 million, brought the total worth of the holding to just over $1 billion based on Bitcoin’s current price around $67,000.

The exchange first announced the conversion plan on January 30, saying the process would conclude within 30 days. However, the completion fell nearly halfway through that window, with the SAFU wallet address, which Binance made public, now holding 15,000 BTC.

The Secure Asset Fund for Users was created in 2018 as an insurance pool to cover user losses in extreme events such as exchange hacks. In April 2024, Binance converted the fund entirely into USDC, describing the move at the time as a stability measure. The completion now marks a full reversal of that approach.

Binance said it views Bitcoin as “the premier long-term reserve asset” and framed the decision as aligning SAFU with that position. The firm also stated it will rebalance the fund if its value falls below $800 million due to price declines.

Market Context

Back when the move was announced, it drew immediate comment from market observers, with crypto commentator Garrett describing the conversion on X as “a direct capital injection into the market” and “what responsible builders do.”

You may also like:

The announcement arrived as CryptoQuant data showed Binance accounted for roughly 41% of spot trading volume among the top 10 exchanges in 2025. The exchange also maintains similarly high shares in Bitcoin perpetual futures and stablecoin reserves.

Meanwhile, at the market, the OG cryptocurrency was trading around the $67,300 level at the time of this writing, up slightly by about 0.5% in the last 24 hours, but in the red over seven days after suffering a nearly 5% dip per CoinGecko data.

The situation is the same across longer timeframes, with BTC shedding just under 24% of its value over the past fortnight and nearly 30% in the last month to keep its price more than 46% below its all-time high above $126,000 reached in October 2025.