Bitcoin managed to defend the $96,000 level during yesterday’s correction, and the asset now sits above a grand higher in a calm weekend landscape.

The altcoins have bounced off, and Binance Coin leads the pack with a substantial increase, followed by SOL, AVAX, SUI, and others.

BTC Back to $97K

The previous weekend went badly for the primary cryptocurrency as US President Trump began a trade war with China, Canada, and Mexico. The tariffs he imposed on those countries led to an immediate crash in the crypto market, with BTC slumping from $106,000 on Friday to $97,000 on Sunday.

The correction worsened on Monday morning as the asset fell below $92,000 for the first time in a few weeks. However, the bulls finally stepped up at this point and didn’t allow a further breakdown beneath $90,000. Just the opposite, bitcoin recorded another ten grand move, this time in the opposite direction, and tapped $102,000.

It couldn’t maintain its run, though, and returned to five-digit price territory almost immediately. The second attempt to break above $100,000, which came on Friday, was also stopped in its tracks, and the subsequent rejection pushed BTC south to $96,000 yesterday.

It defended that line and now sits around $97,000 following a minor daily increase. Its market cap has gone up to $1.925 trillion on CG, but its dominance over the alts has taken a hit and is down to 58.2%.

BNB on the Run

Most altcoins have turned red today after yesterday’s crash. Ethereum is above $2,650 once again after a minor 2% increase. XRP is heading toward $2.5, following a 3.5% rise. Similar price pumps are evident from DOGE, LINk, ADA, and XLM. Solana, Avalanche, SUI, HBAR, and SHIB have recorded more impressive gains.

Binance Coin has stolen the show today. BNB has soared by nearly 12% in the past 24 hours and now trades at a multi-day peak of $645.

Other impressive gainers from the top 100 alts include FLOKI (14%), IMX (13%), FET (12%), TIA (11%), and RENDER (10%).

The total crypto market cap has added around $80 billion and is above $3.3 trillion now.