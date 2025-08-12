Binance’s exchange token continues to thrive and post notable results.

With strong backing from investors and institutions, coupled with social media engagement, it seems poised for new, uncharted territories.

Surpassing Retail Giants

BNB, the native token of the Binance ecosystem, has achieved an impressive feat by surpassing the market capitalizations of sports retailer Nike and food delivery company DoorDash. It is also currently flirting with the caps of Interactive Brokers, and the Michael Saylor-led MicroStrategy.

This accomplishment is likely further bolstered by the rise in BNB treasury companies, which continue to inject capital into the coin, driving further growth.

CryptoPotato recently covered how Nano Labs, a crypto infrastructure company, announced $500 million deal via convertible notes to acquire BNB, and how today, BNC unveiled their $160M bid for acquiring the asset.

At the time of writing, the coin is trading at $795, representing an increase of over 15% for the month. It had recently hit an all-time high (ATH) of $800 on July 23rd, followed by a new record just 5 days later, when the asset closed the day at $844.

The BNB Chain is also a host of various protocols and NFTs, to name just a few of the use cases. The top 20 NFT collections on the Binance market are mainly in the green over the last 24 hours.

Additionally, PancakeSwap, a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on top of it, has benefited from the recent price action, with its native token, CAKE, up over 10% for the month.

Where To Now?

A large portion of the discussion on X related to Binance Coin is positive, indicating strong investor interest, which is supported by recent gains in adoption and price.

Prominent analyst Ali Martinez has taken the recent price structure and compared it to that of Bitcoin, hinting at an early-stage rally and a very optimistic new ATH.

$BNB is mirroring Bitcoin $BTC price structure and could be in the early stages of a bull rally to $1,200! pic.twitter.com/mohHzP5B0Z — Ali (@ali_charts) August 9, 2025