BNB surprised the market with a quick reversal.

Key Support levels: $600

Key Resistance levels: $700

1. Massive Bounce off Key Support

After BNB touch $500 for a brief moment in early February, the price shot up to $700 in less than 10 days. This reversal was abrupt and significant, confirming that the support at $600 is well defended by buyers. At the time of this post, BNB is under the key resistance at $700.

2. Sellers are Defending the $700 Resistance

As soon as the price moved above $700, sellers came in strong to push the price under this key level. After an impressive performance, BNB could not break this level which continues to act as a key resistance at the time of this post. Nevertheless, buyers could attempt another breakout later.

3. Sustained Buy Volume Meets Sellers

Prior to BNB reaching $700, the buy volume was sustained and increased gradually. However, as soon as the price moved above $700 sellers dominated with the highest daily volume recorded so far in 2025. This has put a pause to the rally, and for it to continue, buyers need to turn $700 into a key support.