Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Binance Coin (BNB) Flips Ripple (XRP) Following Record-Breaking Price Surge

The only two cryptocurrencies bigger than BNB are BTC and ETH.
Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
Last updated: Oct 7, 2025 @ 11:41 UTC (50 minutes ago)

Share:

Share:

The native token of Binance appears unstoppable lately, with its price surging by 50% on a monthly basis. Just recently, it reached a new all-time high of almost $1,300, while its market cap surged to $180 billion.

BNB Price
BNB Price, Source: CoinGecko

This means that BNB is now the third-largest cryptocurrency, surpassing Ripple’s XRP, which has a capitalization of approximately $178 billion. Furthermore, the asset has exceeded the total market value of world-renowned companies such as Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, and Sony.

One of the famous individuals who controls or is associated with the largest BNB holdings is Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao (known as CZ). The price pump of the coin has increased his fortune, and according to Forbes, he is now the 21st-richest person on the planet with a net worth of almost $90 billion. It is important to note that Zhao claimed the figure might not be completely accurate, saying:

“I don’t believe this is accurate (way too high). I also don’t think it matters. What matters is how many people we can help, and by how much. Make the world a little bit better than it was before I arrived.”

Crypto X is full of individuals who celebrated BNB’s historic peak, and some believe there is much more room for growth. The one using the moniker BitBull, for instance, envisioned an ascent to $2,000 during this cycle.

Others, like LAXMAN, took a more cautious side. The analyst advised investors to take some profits and hinted that a potential rise to $5,000 is highly unlikely.

SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Binance Coin (BNB) Price
News Icon

About the author

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov

Dimitar got interested in cryptocurrencies back in 2018 amid the prolonged bear market. His biggest passion in the field is Bitcoin and he was fascinated with its journey. With a flair for producing high-quality content, he started covering the cryptocurrency space in late 2018. His hobby is football.