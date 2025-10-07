Binance Coin (BNB) Flips Ripple (XRP) Following Record-Breaking Price Surge

The only two cryptocurrencies bigger than BNB are BTC and ETH.

The native token of Binance appears unstoppable lately, with its price surging by 50% on a monthly basis. Just recently, it reached a new all-time high of almost $1,300, while its market cap surged to $180 billion.

This means that BNB is now the third-largest cryptocurrency, surpassing Ripple’s XRP, which has a capitalization of approximately $178 billion. Furthermore, the asset has exceeded the total market value of world-renowned companies such as Boeing, Deutsche Telekom, and Sony.

One of the famous individuals who controls or is associated with the largest BNB holdings is Binance’s founder, Changpeng Zhao (known as CZ). The price pump of the coin has increased his fortune, and according to Forbes, he is now the 21st-richest person on the planet with a net worth of almost $90 billion. It is important to note that Zhao claimed the figure might not be completely accurate, saying:

“I don’t believe this is accurate (way too high). I also don’t think it matters. What matters is how many people we can help, and by how much. Make the world a little bit better than it was before I arrived.”

Crypto X is full of individuals who celebrated BNB’s historic peak, and some believe there is much more room for growth. The one using the moniker BitBull, for instance, envisioned an ascent to $2,000 during this cycle.

Others, like LAXMAN, took a more cautious side. The analyst advised investors to take some profits and hinted that a potential rise to $5,000 is highly unlikely.

$BNB is trending now. I shared at $678 with detailed analysis and a weekly VCP breakout. Up 86% since then. Book your profits, by the way. Those giving $5,000 targets are just novices. What you pocket is yours. https://t.co/rTlyPjHajX pic.twitter.com/HVuGhbroDK — LA𝕏MAN (@Theblockvlog) October 7, 2025