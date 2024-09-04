Richard Teng has publicly condemned the Nigerian government over what he describes as the “inhumane treatment” of Tigran Gambaryan, the company’s Head of Crime Compliance, who has been detained in the West African country for the past six months.

Teng’s statement comes in response to a recently surfaced video that shows Gambaryan in visible distress while being escorted into a Nigerian court.

Leaked Video Shows Binance Executive in Distress

The recording depicts him arriving at the court on crutches, visibly struggling and pleading with guards for a wheelchair. Despite his requests, the officers seemingly denied him the use of the assistive equipment, forcing him to continue on a single crutch. The footage has intensified calls for his immediate release as concerns grow about his deteriorating health.

“This inhumane treatment of Tigran must end,” Teng stated, calling for Gambaryan to be allowed to return home for necessary medical treatment and to reunite with his family.

The Binance executive, detained by authorities since March, has experienced severe health issues at Kuje Prison, including a herniated disc, pneumonia, malaria, and tonsillitis.

His condition has worsened due to inadequate medical care and harsh prison conditions, which his lawyers argue have prevented their ability to prepare a defense.

New Bail Application Challenged by Authorities

During his court appearance on September 2, 2024, he was reportedly in significant pain, at one point breaking down in tears. His legal representatives have filed a new bail application on medical grounds, citing his deteriorating health and the challenges in accessing their client.

The petition is currently being contested by prosecutors from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who claim that Gambaryan has refused medical care and that his condition is not as serious as his advocates assert.

Despite these claims, parts of his medical records suggest that he urgently requires surgery for his herniated disc, though some critical details are reportedly missing.

In a previous lawsuit filed earlier this year, the Binance executive accused Nigeria’s National Security Adviser and the EFCC of violating his human rights, citing inadequate medical care and restricted access to legal and embassy representatives.

The court has ordered that he be provided with a wheelchair, a decision that will be reviewed further when the trial resumes on Wednesday. However, his family remains deeply concerned. Gambaryan’s wife, Yuki, has been vocal about her husband’s mistreatment, accusing the Nigerian government of unlawful detention and neglect.

She has also called on U.S. authorities to take stronger action, criticizing them for downplaying her spouse’s health issues and withholding vital medical records.