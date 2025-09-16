Bitcoin (BTC) remains in a consolidation phase, but its supply appears to be shrinking. This is evident in the scarcity index on the crypto exchange Binance, which spiked a few days ago.

Data from CryptoQuant revealed that such an increase in the scarcity index has not happened since June. Analyzing the implications of such development can offer valuable insights into the market’s potential behavior in the coming days.

Bitcoin Scarcity Index Suddenly Spikes

A sudden uptick in the scarcity index usually indicates that investors have withdrawn a large amount of BTC from Binance. Alternatively, sell orders may have dropped significantly, reducing the available supply. CryptoQuant attributed such moves to the entry of large investors, such as institutions or whales, who are known to purchase BTC in large quantities.

Also, whenever the index suddenly jumps, it signals that immediate buying power has exceeded the available supply. It is almost as if buyers are rushing to scoop up the available BTC on the market.

Such spikes often follow positive news or sudden capital inflows, after which BTC experiences price surges. When the scarcity index jumped in June and persisted for several days, bitcoin rallied to around $124,000.

Positive or Negative Signal?

Although a sudden spike in the scarcity index is considered significant, what happens in the days that follow is more critical. If substantial BTC accumulation triggered the uptick, the index could remain positive for several consecutive days. However, if the spike was triggered by speculative activity or order liquidations, the jump will be followed by a rapid decline and a period of calmness.

CryptoQuant found that the recent spike was followed by an equally rapid plunge, suggesting that rising BTC accumulation may not be the cause of the sudden move. Due to this dynamic, BTC will either continue with its consolidation or experience a correction.

“This contrast—between the high price and the index’s rapid return to or below zero—indicates that some of the strong buying momentum has begun to lose steam, particularly if supply is increasing or withdrawals from platforms are slowing,” CryptoQuant explained.

It remains to be seen if the index will rise again or continue to decline toward neutral and negative territory, and how BTC will be affected. Meanwhile, the leading cryptocurrency was changing hands above $115,000 at the time of writing.