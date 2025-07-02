TL;DR

While Binance expanded its VIP Loan offerings with more tokens, the market reaction was unexpectedly negative, as the newly listed assets continued to decline in value.

Binance’s upcoming removal of several trading pairs triggered fresh price drops for the affected cryptocurrencies, highlighting how reduced liquidity and visibility can quickly lead to negative market sentiment.

Embracing New Tokens

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange regularly adjusts its trading program to respond to ongoing trends and provide an enhanced user experience. Most recently, it added Newton Protocol (NEWT) and Sahara AI (SAHARA) as new loanable assets on Binance VIP Loan.

This service enables high-tier users to borrow substantial amounts of crypto using their existing tokens as collateral. It offers flexible terms and low interest rates and is tailored for institutional or high-net-worth traders who require additional capital for trading or liquidity.

Usually, support from Binance has a positive effect on the involved cryptocurrencies. However, this wasn’t the case with NEWT and SAHARA, which remain deep in the red zone on a daily scale. The price of the former is down by 7% within the timeframe, while the latter has recorded an 11% plunge.

Not the Only Losers

Besides adding the aforementioned tokens to its VIP Loan section, Binance announced it will remove the spot trading pairs ACT/EUR, FIO/BTC, TNSR/FDUSD, and TST/FDUSD on July 4.

“Users are strongly advised to update and/or cancel their Spot Trading Bots prior to the cessation of Spot Trading Bots services to avoid any potential losses,” the company warned.

Withdrawn support from the company leads to reduced liquidity, diminished availability and visibility, and reputational damage. As such, it is no wonder why the prices of some of the affected assets headed south after the disclosure. FIO is the most severely affected, registering an 8% decrease over the past 24 hours.

When Binance terminates all services for particular cryptocurrencies, the losses are typically even greater. Such was the case in April this year when the company’s delisting effort triggered double-digit declines for Alpaca Finance (ALPACA), PlayDapp (PDA), Viberate (VIB), and Wing Finance (WING).

Something similar happened during the same month when Binance removed 14 altcoins from its platform. Some of the impacted tokens, like CREAM, saw their prices crash by nearly 60% following the news.