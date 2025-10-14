Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

Binance Announces $400 Million Recovery Plan

Binance announces a new recovery plan on top of the one previously initiated.
George Georgiev
Published on: Oct 14, 2025 @ 18:33 UTC

Share:

Share:

Binance has announced the “Together Initiative,” a plan to recover and rebuild interest in the crypto industry.

Announced on October 14th, the move comes on top of another $283 million that Binance distributed as reimbursements to users, who suffered losses through collateral liquidations.

What You Need to Know

The new initiative is structured into two separate funds. The first one consists of $300 million worth of USDC, which is to be distributed to users who meet the following criteria (cumulatively):

  • Users who incurred forced liquidation losses across Futures and Margin trading from 2025-10-10 00:00 to 2025-10-11 23:59 (UTC)

  • Total liquidation loss amount: At least $50 equivalent

  • Total liquidation losses represent at least 30% (loss ratio) of the user’s overall net assets based on the snapshot taken at 2025-10-09 23:59 (UTC) 

  • Users who received compensation are not eligible for this initiative

According to the official announcement, the USDC amount is to be determined based on an assessment of each individual user’s liquidation loss amount, loss ratio, and additional factors.

The distribution process should be started in 24 hours and finalized within 96 hours from the time of the original post.

For institutions, Binance has established a $100 million “low-interest loan fund” to help them restart trading.

SPECIAL OFFER (Sponsored)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
Binance
News Icon

About the author

George Georgiev
Contact:

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.