Binance Announces $400 Million Recovery Plan

Binance announces a new recovery plan on top of the one previously initiated.

Binance has announced the “Together Initiative,” a plan to recover and rebuild interest in the crypto industry.

Announced on October 14th, the move comes on top of another $283 million that Binance distributed as reimbursements to users, who suffered losses through collateral liquidations.

What You Need to Know

The new initiative is structured into two separate funds. The first one consists of $300 million worth of USDC, which is to be distributed to users who meet the following criteria (cumulatively):

Users who incurred forced liquidation losses across Futures and Margin trading from 2025-10-10 00:00 to 2025-10-11 23:59 (UTC)

Total liquidation loss amount: At least $50 equivalent

Total liquidation losses represent at least 30% (loss ratio) of the user’s overall net assets based on the snapshot taken at 2025-10-09 23:59 (UTC)

Users who received compensation are not eligible for this initiative

According to the official announcement, the USDC amount is to be determined based on an assessment of each individual user’s liquidation loss amount, loss ratio, and additional factors.

The distribution process should be started in 24 hours and finalized within 96 hours from the time of the original post.

For institutions, Binance has established a $100 million “low-interest loan fund” to help them restart trading.