Binance and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have jointly filed a motion to pause the latter’s lawsuit against the crypto exchange for 60 days.

This action follows the recent appointment of Chairman Mark Uyeda, who assumed leadership of the SEC last month.

60-Day Legal Pause

The motion references the SEC’s newly established crypto task force as a potential influence on the case and states that “the work of this task force may impact and facilitate the potential resolution of this case.”

After the 60-day period, both parties intend to submit a joint status report to assess whether an extension of the stay is warranted. This move, as per Fox Business correspondent Eleanor Terrett, could set a precedent for other non-fraud cases involving cryptocurrency firms, such as Ripple, Coinbase, and Kraken, to seek similar pauses in legal proceedings.

According to the court filing, both parties believe the task force’s work “may impact and facilitate the potential resolution of this case.” The temporary stay is designed to prevent prejudice against either party and could conserve resources by potentially avoiding further discovery on the merits.

The development comes a month after the US Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Binance and its founder, CZ allowing a class-action lawsuit to proceed. The Supreme Court’s decision upholded a prior ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which determined that US securities laws apply to Binance despite its lack of a physical headquarters in the country.

This ruling was based on the fact that transactions by American investors were processed on US servers, thereby subjecting the crypto exchange to the country’s regulations. But, the latest crypto overhaul under President Donald Trump’s leadership is expected to soften the blow on several ongoing legal battles.

Crypto Task Force

As reported earlier, the SEC established a dedicated crypto task force on January 21st, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce. The main objective is to develop a comprehensive and transparent regulatory framework for digital assets that stands in stark contrast to the SEC’s previous enforcement-centric approach under former President Joe Biden.

The task force will focus on clarifying the classification of digital assets, defining registration requirements, and outlining disclosure frameworks for crypto entities. The task force is also tasked with collaborating with industry stakeholders and other regulatory agencies to harmonize regulations and reduce jurisdictional overlap.