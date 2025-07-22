Since bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating after hitting an all-time high, altcoins have been on the move. Large-cap assets have been leading, and the meme coin sector has been rising as well, with crypto community members wondering if this marks the onset of the long-awaited altseason.

While it remains unclear whether this brief period is beginning, the market continues to see activities that suggest that it is likely the case. One of them is the surge of altcoin trading volume on the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance.

Binance Futures Altcoin Volume Spikes

According to a CryptoQuant analysis, altcoin trading volume on Binance Futures spiked to $100.7 billion in a single day. The surge marks the highest seen since February 3, 2025, and comes after months of relatively lower altcoin activity.

Binance is generally considered the preferred platform for various types of trading, as evident in its substantial trading volumes. So, the latest spike indicates that retail investors are returning to the altcoin market. Analysts note that this is often observed after BTC reaches new all-time highs.

Market experts have always insisted that investors need to reallocate capital from bitcoin to altcoins before an altseason can start. That appears to be the case currently – Bitcoin’s trading volume has remained stable while altcoins account for 71% of the total trading volume on Binance Futures.

Over the past few days, Solana (SOL) and XRP have experienced significant gains in their market capitalization and prices. Solana’s market cap climbed back above $100 billion, while that of XRP hit an all-time high of $208 billion, with the coin’s price recording a new high.

Ether (ETH) has also been in the green, with its price staying steady above $3,000. The growth of these assets can also be linked to rising institutional adoption as more corporate entities embrace crypto treasuries.

Is Altseason Here?

As altcoins continue rising, Bitcoin’s dominance is falling, hovering below 61%. Market experts are citing this decline as evidence that the altseason has begun – previous altseasons have typically started with a decline in Bitcoin dominance.

CryptoPotato reported that some analysts believe the altseason started last week, while others maintain that the uptrend will commence this week. Others insist that this cycle will be no different from past ones and that the capital currently flowing into high-cap assets will eventually rotate into smaller projects.