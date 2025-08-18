TL;DR

Binance airdrop fuels PLUME’s 18% surge as traders pile in before official listing.

PLUME charts signal a triangle breakout potential with price targeting $0.143 resistance level.

Over 50% of global RWA holders use Plume Network, boosting long-term blockchain demand.

PLUME Surges Following Binance HODLer Airdrop Announcement

Plume (PLUME) jumped 18% in the past hour following its addition to Binance’s HODLer Airdrop lineup. The token is now trading at $0.10, with a daily volume of over $56 million. In the past 24 hours, PLUME has gained 4%, and over the last week, it has also been up 4%.

Binance announced that eligible users—those who held BNB through Simple Earn or On-Chain Yields between July 24 and July 27—would receive PLUME airdrops. The token was officially listed on August 18 at 15:00 UTC, with trading pairs against USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY now live.

Chart Shows Key Price Range Forming

PLUME is moving within a symmetrical triangle pattern, which often suggests a period of price compression before a breakout. Recent price action shows a bounce from support near $0.076, with resistance overhead around $0.11 to $0.12.

Fibonacci levels mark $0.143 as a potential target if buyers push through resistance. Short-term momentum is picking up, with the 20-day moving average now crossing above the 50-day line. Price remains near the longer-term 100 and 200-day averages, showing that the broader trend hasn’t yet shifted.

Meanwhile, the RSI stands at 52, a mid-range reading that doesn’t signal overbought or oversold conditions. This leaves the door open for movement in either direction, depending on market interest and volume.

RWA Focus Draws Attention to Plume Network

Plume Network is designed as a Layer-1 blockchain focused on real-world asset finance (RWAfi). According to data from rwa.xyz, it currently hosts more than half of all RWA holders globally.

Plume Network is the first L1 chain specifically designed for RWAfi, enabling rapid adoption and integration driven by demand from real-world assets (RWA). ✅According to Satochitrader, $PLUME is on its way to a new ATH at $0.4. ✅Data on https://t.co/TUAEgo0AlE shows more than… https://t.co/MbyEelZHPW pic.twitter.com/XpEx91aYpw — Ek Viar (@ekviar) August 17, 2025

Commenting on the current trend, analyst @ekviar wrote,

“PLUME is on its way to a new ATH at $0.4,” though he added, “I don’t want to give false hopes.”

The recent listing and airdrop appear to have renewed interest in the token, with many watching closely for a breakout as trading picks up across major platforms.