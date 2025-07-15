TL;DR

Binance’s new bonding curve model adjusts token prices live based on real-time user demand.

Users need BNB and Alpha Points to join events; buy orders remain locked until event ends.

Binance enters the bonding curve race as meme coin platforms like LetsBONK surpass Pump.fun in activity.

New Token Event Model Debuts on Binance Wallet

Binance has introduced a new pricing model for token generation events (TGEs) through its Wallet. The system follows a bonding curve structure, where token prices move higher as more users buy during the event window.

Meanwhile, this approach mirrors the mechanism used by Pump.fun and was developed in partnership with meme coin launchpad Four.Meme. Binance confirmed that this is the first time it has offered such a model. The first project using this setup will be announced on July 15 via the Binance Wallet X account.

We’re redefining token launches with the introduction of the Exclusive Bonding Curve-Based Token Generation Event (TGE) on Binance Wallet, in collaboration with https://t.co/a6yKhb5iK9. The first project to use this Bonding Curve TGE model will be revealed tomorrow. Know more… pic.twitter.com/uQ36m0Vwsb — Binance (@binance) July 14, 2025

Live Pricing and Locked Orders During Events

The new format allows users to buy and trade non-transferable tokens with BNB while the event is live. Prices rise automatically based on real-time demand. Once the event ends, the tokens can be transferred and traded on Binance Alpha.

Users will not be able to cancel orders once they are placed. BNB used for purchases stays locked until the event closes. Binance described the structure as one that offers a more open way to determine token value before a full market listing.

To take part, users need a balance of Binance Alpha Points along with BNB in their Wallet. Alpha Points are part of Binance’s internal system used to score eligibility based on platform activity.

The goal is to make access more consistent for active users while limiting automated trades during the token event. Binance said the system is designed to give users a clearer way to join early-stage token sales.

Memecoin Launchpads and User Risks

The update comes as competition grows between meme coin platforms. LetsBONK has recently passed Pump.fun in token launches and trading volume on Solana.

User caution remains a topic across platforms. Analytics firm Lookonchain reported a case where a user lost $75,000 in PUMP tokens.