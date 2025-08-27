TL;DR

XRP whales are exiting positions during the rally, signaling a potential top in the current trend.

Retail traders are adding leveraged longs as funding rates and open interest continue to climb.

Price holds above $3, but whale selling and retail optimism suggest possible volatility ahead.

Whale Wallets Reduce Exposure as Price Climbs

Recent data from CryptoQuant shows large XRP holders have been moving funds out of their positions. The data, shared by analyst Maartunn, points to steady selling activity from whale wallets. These exits began building up in late 2024 and became more visible in 2025.

XRP Whales are selling heavily It’s clear distribution.

On-chain data tells the story.

In data, we trust. pic.twitter.com/MoMk1Fx4Lg — Maartunn (@JA_Maartun) August 27, 2025

Notably, the chart shows a clear shift toward outflows, which tends to happen when large investors begin reducing exposure. Despite the price continuing to rise during this period, the selling suggests that major holders are not buying into the rally. Instead, they appear to be handing over their positions to retail buyers.

A short pause in this pattern was observed around the middle of the year, but selling picked up again not long after. The overall trend has stayed consistent since, with large accounts continuing to move assets out of long-term storage.

Positive Sentiment Grows Among Retail Traders

According to data from Coinalyze, traders remain optimistic. The current funding rate stands at 0.0114. The predicted funding rate is even higher at 0.0159. Both rates suggest that many participants expect XRP to move higher and are paying fees to hold long positions.

At the same time, open interest has edged up to $2.875 billion. This increase shows that more traders are using leverage as they anticipate more upward movement. With funding rates high and open interest climbing, retail confidence appears strong.

However, when retail traders increase leverage while large holders exit, price swings tend to follow. This often results in higher volatility, especially if new inflows can’t keep up with the selling pressure from larger wallets.

Chart Levels to Watch in the Short Term

XRP closed the last daily session with strength, setting a new short-term high. A report from CRYPTOWZRD noted that the price action was led by the XRP/BTC pair. The daily candle finished in the green, and momentum is currently with the bulls. Traders are now watching lower time frames for a possible scalp trade.

XRP Daily Technical Outlook:$XRP closed strongly bullish and made a new Daily high, which is a sign of very strong upside momentum. XRPBTC led the move, and I expect to see more volatility tomorrow to get a quick scalp opportunity from it pic.twitter.com/UmRQO40pgp — CRYPTOWZRD (@cryptoWZRD_) August 27, 2025

On the intraday chart, $2.94 served as a support area. A bounce from that level could open room for new long positions. On the upside, a clean break above $3.13 may offer another entry point. Until one of these levels is clearly broken, many traders are staying patient and waiting for confirmation.

Price Action and New XRP Rewards Card

As of press time, the XRP price was trading above $3. Over the past 24 hours, the price has risen by 4%. Over the week, the gain stands at 4%. The daily trading volume was $6.63 billion, and the asset moved between $2.89 and $3.05 during that period.

In other developments, Gemini has teamed up with Ripple to release a new credit card linked to XRP. Issued in partnership with WebBank, the card gives users 4% cash back in XRP on fuel, EV charging, and ride services. It offers 3% back on dining, 2% on groceries, and 1% on all other spending.

Gemini said it is also working with select merchants to offer as much as 10% back on certain purchases.